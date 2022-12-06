ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Incident in Elmira Causes Temporary Lockdown of Riverside School

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - On Friday, Elmira Police officers were sent to a home in response to an incident which caused a temporary shutdown of an elementary school. According to EPD, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang up calls. Officers received information that a male caller answered the phone when they called back, indicating no assistance was necessary.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

State Police: County woman allegedly steals items from Walmart

A Cortland County woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly stole items from the Walmart in the town of Cortlandville, according to Friday’s New York State Police (NYSP) report. The report stated that on Nov. 30, Cortnee L. Sims, 30 of Cuyler, scanned a few items that...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira man arrested after fight sent one to the hospital

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested Dylan Fitch, a 23-year-old from Elmira, Tuesday, in connection to a fight that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. Police say, on November 26, Fitch and a group of people pulled up in a truck beside a group of people...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira man arrested in connection to Corning drug ring

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Police arrested an Elmira man at its annual Sparkle event who they accuse of dealing drugs. Sayquan Dejean, a 28-year-old, is charged with possession and sale of a controlled substance. The arrest stems from an investigation into a drug-dealing ring on Bridge Street back in September, which led to the arrest of 30-year-old Marquan Stedman-Jones. Police found cocaine, and a large quantity of heroin during that search.
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Armed robbery at Ithaca Mini Mart leads to arrest

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 40-year-old Ithaca man is being charged in an armed robbery. Police say Sheng Ke robbed the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga Street shortly after 5:30 last evening. Officers say they got a description of the suspect and arrested Ke nearby a short time later.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County

Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Three teenagers charged in Syracuse man’s murder, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old Syracuse man in October, police said Thursday. Isaiah Hudson was shot in the head while driving a Jeep the night of Oct. 2 on Carbon Street, police said. He tried to drive away after he was shot but instead crashed into a house at 211 Carbon St., they said.
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

Ithaca man arrested for Monday evening robbery of downtown store

Officers responded at about 5:36pm Monday to the Ithaca Mini Mart on South Cayuga Street for a report of a man who’d robbed the store with a handgun, IPD says, and we’re able to quickly locate a suspect. According to a statement from the Ithaca Police Department, “officers...
ITHACA, NY
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: Troopers Investigate Fatal Roll-Over Crash in the town of Clay

On December 9, 2022, the passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The investigation is continuing. State Police in North Syracuse is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred December 8, 2022, at the intersection of Caughdenoy...
CLAY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Individual fires rifle in Cortland

An unidentified individual fired an air-soft rifle down Union Street in the city of Cortland early Wednesday morning, according to reports. City detective lieutenant Dan Edwards confirmed to The Cortland Voice that the individual fired an air-soft rifle, which contained plastic pellets, at a pedestrian going down Union Street. The individual was also arguing with neighbors on the street, according to Edwards.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth

Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
ELMIRA, NY

