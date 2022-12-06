ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFYR-TV

Have an ugly Christmas sweater? Grow With Me in Minot wants it

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Around this time of the year, Grow with Me thrift shop in Minot sells donated ugly sweaters for a good cause, and this year they’re running out quickly. Owner Val Stadheim said she’s so unusually short that she’s had to turn to other thrift shops for extras.
KFYR-TV

Minot crews brave bitter cold to repair water main breaks

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Public works crews in Minot have been braving the cold all day, working to repair a series of water main breaks, and they still have hours of work ahead of them. The breaks in question are near Burdick Expressway on 4th Street SW, just south...
