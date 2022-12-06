Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
WTVCFOX
USPS temporarily closes South Chattanooga post office Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Just weeks before Christmas, USPS has temporarily closed the South Chattanooga post office due to "safety reasons." This is the post office located on the 1000 block of West 40th Street:. USPS says this will only affect retail operations and that the P.O. Box lobby will...
WTVCFOX
Driver trapped after leaf-blowing truck overturns in Hixson Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The driver of a private leaf-blowing truck is recovering after an accident left him pinned to his steering wheel Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says at about 10 a.m., the truck struck a pole and then overturned on its side in...
chattanoogacw.com
Crash criteria: Chattanooga Police change protocol for vehicle collision response
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We hope it doesn't happen, but if you get involved in a vehicle collision in Chattanooga, starting next year, there's a chance officers with the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) may not respond. That's because CPD is changing its police response protocol for traffic crashes. From here...
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
WTVC
Jasmine Pace's remains found inside trash bags stuffed in suitcase, officer testifies
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Warning: The details in this story are disturbing. Jason Chen's bond hearing revealed gruesome new details in the Jasmine Pace's death, including that she was stabbed a total of 60 times, according to Hamilton County's medical examiner. First, how the hearing ended: A judge set...
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
eastridgenewsonline.com
A Look Back at County Mayor Weston Wamp’s First 100 Days in Office
Friday marked the first 100 days in office for new County Mayor Weston Wamp, who is the county’s first executive to be elected from outside of county government. Since September 1st, Mayor Wamp and his team have hit the ground running on big projects and priorities ranging from a historic pay raise for law enforcement to increasing career training opportunities for students.
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
WDEF
Sheriff: Suspect steals a kayak at Blyther Ferry to make his escape
DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The search is on for a suspect that authorities tried to arrest in the Blythe Ferry area. The suspect was wanted in another jurisdiction. TWRA officers and the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office tied to arrest the subject at the old ferry landing. But the...
WDEF
Hyatt Hotel clears zoning hurdle for Main Street
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A city zoning board passed a plan on Thursday for the first Hyatt hotel in Chattanooga. It will be one of the first Caption by Hyatt brand hotels. Developers 3H Group based in Chattanooga (Moxy Chattanooga) want to build it at 105 W. Main Street, which is now an empty lot near Feed Table and Tavern.
WDEF
Man charged with coming to rural Alabama to buy vehicles with fake money
POWELL, Alabama (WDEF) – Police have arrested a man in Kentucky on charges that he bought vehicles in Alabama with fake money. Christopher Gregory was taken into custody in Kentucky and charged with drug and forgery counts. Police in Powell, Alabama say Gregory scammed residents in DeKalb County buy...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 8
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016688 – 4222 Ringgold Rd- Criminal Trespassing- Police were called back to Speedway regarding Quincy Lattimore after an employee saw him entering her vehicle. Lattimore, who was just criminally trespassed the night before, was then arrested for Criminal Trespassing.
WTVC
"Money about to run out:" Group urges donors to help Budgetel evictees before Christmas
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Time is running out for the primary benefactor for dozens of evictees of the Budgetel in East Ridge. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) announced on Wednesday that the money they have to help evictees with temporary housing is about to dry up. : D.A....
WDEF
Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama
COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Unum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — More than 10,000 people work at Unum, headquartered right here in downtown Chattanooga. The multi-billion dollar insurance company also offers good salaries and benefits for those employees. Unum talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “At Unum, our purpose is...
WDEF
Chen Bond Hearing Paints Events that Led to Pace’s Death
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The man accused of murdering 22 year old Jasmine Pace had his bond hearing today in Chattanooga. Prosecutors outlined how they say Jason Chen murdered 22 year old Jasmine Pace. Testimony from witnesses detailed startling evidence from the crime scene at Chen’s apartment on Tremont Street and Pace’s autopsy.
WDEF
Local organization provides gifts for local Angel Tree kids
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Members of Chattanooga Echelon sprinted into the Signal Mountain Walmart today to shop for kids on their Salvation Army Angel Tree. The organization recently raised five thousand dollars through its fifth annual Run for Reason campaign. Area businesses and churches all donated to ensure every child...
WDEF
Rock The Riverfront returns next year with Los Trompos
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The River City Company announces that Rock The Riverfront will return next spring. The month long celebration on the Chattanooga Green debuted last year with the interactive seesaw art installation, Impulse. More than 30,000 Chattanoogans came down to ride the giant seesaws and enjoy other activities.
chattanoogatrend.com
Scenic City Tours: Two Women Redefining Chattanooga Tourism
Downtown Chattanooga has the kind of sights, tastes and outdoor experiences to attract neighbors from just up the street, and travelers from around the world. Chattanooga Tourism Co. reports that each year more than 15 million people visit Hamilton County, adding approximately $1.5 billion to our local economy. In a...
