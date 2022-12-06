Read full article on original website
Two arrested by Dallas police in connection to murder of 14-year-old in September
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the killing of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards, police say. Trevelon Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. Police say a third suspect, 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, is still at large. The victim, Edwards, was shot...
Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday. Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will...
irvingweekly.com
Fort Worth Police Need Help Identifying Vehicle That Struck and Killed Female Pedestrian on Westbound 183 near Southbound 360 Ramp
On Dec. 4 at approximately 3:25 a.m., a female was involved in an accident that disabled her vehicle. While she was outside of her vehicle, she was struck and killed on 183 westbound at the 360 southbound ramp. An unidentified vehicle, described by witnesses as possibly being a newer white...
FOX 28 Spokane
Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van
DALLAS (AP) — Warrant: FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old in Texas confessed to strangling her after hitting her with van.
fox4news.com
Lake Worth police arrest suspected mail theives after multi-million dollar investigation
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested two suspects believed to be connected to major mail thefts from post offices across DFW. Police say that the arrests came after a multi-month, multi-million dollar investigation. Lake Worth says its officers received information from the US Postal Inspectors and caught the...
WFAA
Decades-old Dallas business destroyed in fire
"We’re in shock right now. We don’t know what to think. We don’t know what’s going to happen," Bradley Walker said. “It’s part of the family."
fox4news.com
Athena Strand: Tanner Horner strangled 7-year-old after hitting her with his van, arrest affidavit says
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The disturbing details of 7-year-old Athena Strand's death came to light Thursday in a newly filed arrest affidavit for contracted FedEx delivery driver Tanner Horner. In a confession to investigators, Horner reportedly said he had finished delivering a package at Strand's home in Paradise. He said...
Man accused of abducting, killing 7-year-old Athena Strand was delivering her Christmas present, mom reveals
WISE COUNTY, Texas — The mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who was abducted and killed by a FedEx driver last week, spoke to the public Thursday about the case against the suspect. Maitlyn Gandy was joined by her family, and their attorney as she shared memories about her daughter....
FedEx van video shows man taking 7-year-old Athena Strand, details of murder revealed in affidavit
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Warning: This article contains graphic language. The arrest affidavits have been made public for Tanner Horner, and they detail how police believe the man abducted and killed 7-year-old Athena Strand. While searching for Athena, police said they became aware that a FedEx package had been...
'Scary moment' | 8-year-old girl recovering after being injured in North Richland Hills drive-by shooting
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — An 8-year-old girl is recovering at home after behind injured in a drive-by shooting in North Richland Hills Wednesday night. “I just heard gunshots,” Alondra Resendiz said. “At the time my boyfriend was driving. I told him turnaround.”. When Resendiz got home...
8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
WFAA
'Every gun tells a story': How crimes are solved using a high-tech system at Dallas ATF
Behind every shooting, a family is left suffering. The ATF is working to help solve crimes in North Texas.
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
12-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge for Deadly Dallas Hit-and-Run Crash
A 12-year-old boy in Dallas is facing a murder charge for a hit-and-run crash that left an 82-year-old woman dead last month. Police said they arrested the boy Wednesday and transferred him to a juvenile detention center. He has not been named due to his age, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing. The boy is suspected of driving a Toyota Avalon when it crashed into the car of Florence Kelly on Nov. 7 as she sat at a stop sign. The Toyota Avalon’s occupants fled, while Kelly, who had reportedly ventured out to buy groceries, was hospitalized and later died from her injuries. “I will miss her every day of my life, and she was my best friend,” her daughter, Rebekka Kelly, told WFAA after the crash.Read it at The Dallas Morning News
fox4news.com
Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers
DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
orangeandbluepress.com
A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee
On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
Mesquite police seek clues in murder case
Police in Mesquite are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Monday night. At this point, officers don’t have any suspects.
wbap.com
Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns
(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
Athena Strand to be laid to rest after being killed by FedEx driver
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Athena Strand will be laid to rest in a private funeral service Friday, and her mother told reporters Athena will be cremated. "She will come home in an urn," Maitlyn Gandy said in tears. "Because I'm not anywhere close to letting my baby go." Athena's...
WFAA
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
"First I'm getting put out of a home and now I'm getting threatened of my life. What else could possibly happen?" Daija Washington said.
WFAA
