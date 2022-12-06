A 12-year-old boy in Dallas is facing a murder charge for a hit-and-run crash that left an 82-year-old woman dead last month. Police said they arrested the boy Wednesday and transferred him to a juvenile detention center. He has not been named due to his age, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing. The boy is suspected of driving a Toyota Avalon when it crashed into the car of Florence Kelly on Nov. 7 as she sat at a stop sign. The Toyota Avalon’s occupants fled, while Kelly, who had reportedly ventured out to buy groceries, was hospitalized and later died from her injuries. “I will miss her every day of my life, and she was my best friend,” her daughter, Rebekka Kelly, told WFAA after the crash.Read it at The Dallas Morning News

