ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

8-year-old girl shot in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — North Richland Hills are investigating the shooting of an 8-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police responded to the shooting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street. The child is expected to survive, police say. Parents drove her to the hospital...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge for Deadly Dallas Hit-and-Run Crash

A 12-year-old boy in Dallas is facing a murder charge for a hit-and-run crash that left an 82-year-old woman dead last month. Police said they arrested the boy Wednesday and transferred him to a juvenile detention center. He has not been named due to his age, and authorities said the investigation is ongoing. The boy is suspected of driving a Toyota Avalon when it crashed into the car of Florence Kelly on Nov. 7 as she sat at a stop sign. The Toyota Avalon’s occupants fled, while Kelly, who had reportedly ventured out to buy groceries, was hospitalized and later died from her injuries. “I will miss her every day of my life, and she was my best friend,” her daughter, Rebekka Kelly, told WFAA after the crash.Read it at The Dallas Morning News
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers

DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

A 22-year-old got arrested as a suspect in a murder of a Family Dollar employee

On Thursday night, Dallas police made an announcement about the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee. The US Marshal’s Task Force detained Diavian Roberts, 22, on Saturday night. Danielle Roberts (Source: Dallas Police Department) Tenery Walker, 46, was killed, and Roberts is...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Police Take a Bite Out of Homicides & Guns

(WBAP/KLIF) — Crime analysts and police officers have come together in Fort Worth to reduce homicides and shootings. The Fort Worth Police Department began the Violent Crimes Initiative in April to coordinate efforts between crime analysts, narcotics officers, gang units, and the patrol division. Fort Worth Captain Ray Bush...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
370
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy