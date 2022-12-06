Hurricanes coach encouraged after first loss of season

Knowing the first three victories of the season for the Coral Shores boys basketball team came via a forfeit and two undermatched teams, there was a bit of excitement, according to coach Jarrod Mandozzi, about playing against Immaculata-LaSalle on Thursday, Dec. 1, as the Hurricanes expected to face the first big challenge against a “loaded” Royal Lions unit, which included 6-foot-9 Eke Ruutel, who is a member of the Estonian National Team.

On top of a high level of competition, the Hurricanes found themselves short-handed as not only are they still without starting point guard Isaac Rivera and backup center Johnny Holly, but Coral Shores was also dealt another blow with a freak injury during a non-contact practice to sophomore Ayden Lane, who has played crucial minutes through the first two on-court wins.

It was all too much for Coral Shores to overcome as LaSalle rolled to a 78-49 triumph on its home court.

“I loved so many things about this game, starting with that we got the opportunity to experience it and how we handled it,” said the Hurricanes coach. “This was a team loaded with talented basketball players in a great environment, and I thought we showed a lot of great things in spite of the loss.”

With the Hurricanes a little unsettled early — as a team shooting their lowest field goal percentage of the evening during the opening eight minutes while turning over the ball seven times, which also led to some foul trouble — the Royal Lions opened a 24-9 lead.

“Not surprisingly, because the atmosphere in the gym was great, but I felt like we came out a little anxious and rushed a few things and didn’t do as good of a job of getting into our game plan early, but we fought through that,” said Mandozzi.

Coral Shores started to settle down in the second, in spite of not having Isaac Holmes much of the time with the Hurricanes’ star in foul trouble with two quick fouls, giving way for senior Matt St. Aubin to score 11 of his career-high 17 points in the quarter. However, the Hurricanes missed seven free throws in the quarter, allowing LaSalle to go into the half with a commanding 47-22 lead.

“I was really pleased with a lot of things at halftime that I felt like we could build off,” said Mandozzi. “I thought we got some good looks at 3-pointers in the first half and we’re a pretty good shooting team, but we were just 2 of 13 on those shots.

Despite Coral Shores cutting into the lead during the third, with five ‘Canes scoring for a total of 18 points in the quarter, the lead was just too much for the Hurricanes to overcome as they were also called for four technical fouls.

“I can say I’ve never had a team where we received five technical fouls and had a parent ejected from the gym and another one reprimanded,” said Mandozzi, adding he is hesitant to discuss the refereeing knowing it is a difficult position. “We had two guys who are some of the nicest kids you’ll ever meet who have never had a technical in their careers, hit with them for very little. I’ve coached for a long time and pride myself on having disciplined groups and I would say that two of the five were legitimately deserved with mine definitely being one of the ones deserved, I earned that one, but it’s a great lesson for our guys that this is the environment we have to prepare for and be able to play through.”

The coach was pleased with the play of AJ Putetti, who had four points, four rebounds and two steals in 18 “solid minutes,” according to Mandozzi, committing only one turnover in replacement of Rivera and Lane.

“That’s a heck of a first game against that type of competition, with the one turnover being the most impressive to me,” said Mandozzi. “Allen Perez gave us 10 points but a huge 30 minutes where we needed him out there with so many guys out and again he also had one turnover, so 30 minutes of one turnover basketball with them pressing is great.”

The team high-high in points was St. Aubin, who was 5-for-8 from the field, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, and 6-for-9 from the free throw line.

“Matt St. Aubin stepped up and played aggressively,” said Mandozzi. “He’s such a great kid who has shown so much potential and signs of breaking out and going from good to great and man did he pick a great night to have his career high in points. He showed no fear and didn’t hesitate to attack their much bigger interior.”

Despite suffering its first loss of the season, the Coral Shores coach was encouraged by the defeat as it was the first time most of the new Hurricanes have played against the competition of that level, which continues this week as taking on Somerset Silver Palms, which is unbeaten through three games this year, on Monday, Dec. 5, followed by a trip to MAST Academy on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m.

“We were down some key guys and showed a lot of good signs,” said Mandozzi. “So we have a lot to work on but plenty to build on, and I know this group will get in there and use this to make us better.”