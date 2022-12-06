Lady 'Canes suffer first loss which coach saw coming

Through the first two games of the season, the Coral Shores girls basketball team never trailed, at any point.

That quickly changed on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Immaculata-LaSalle, as not only were the Lady ‘Canes on the wrong side of the scoreboard, but the Royal Lions opened a 12-0 advantage before a timeout was called by coach Jarrod Mandozzi.

“I expressed to our girls this week at practice that I could really see this one coming,” said the Lady ‘Canes coach. “I hoped I was wrong, but I just felt like we were a lot more attentive and focused on learning what we needed to do win games earlier on before we jumped out to the 2-0 start, but we had the holiday break and we’ve had a number of missed practices and there was definitely a bit of a different vibe that I tried to caution the girls about.”

Coral Shores chipped away through the second quarter on a 12-point outburst by Brooke Mandozzi and 3-pointer from Makayla Han to make it a six-point difference at the half, but the team’s leading scorer was forced from the game in the second half with concussion concerns after receiving an elbow to the head, and without Mandozzi in the lineup the Hurricanes could not make the final push, losing 34-24.

“That was extremely physical and much closer than the final score would indicate,” said the Coral Shores coach. “We missed a lot of opportunities early in the game to push the ball ahead, so we really need to look up better and take better care of the ball as we had over 20 turnovers in the first half, which is obviously difficult to win basketball games when you do that. We just weren’t seeing what was there, and it just took us too long to get into what we wanted to do on offense and missed some early things in defense and we dug too deep of a hole.”

Foul trouble also hampered Coral Shores as forward Grace Leffler picked up two quick fouls in the first half, as well as a concussion also to Lea Castellanos in the second quarter, but still the ‘Canes coach remained optimistic.

“Other than losing Lea, I was feeling really good about where we were going into the second half as we cut into their lead and we outscored them and really controlled the game in the second period,” said Mandozzi. “Once we fixed our defensive mistakes we really shut them down and then we started finding Brooke on offense and she had a great little run for us where she had three points at the end of the first quarter and Makayla Hahn hit a 3-pointer and then Brooke had nine points in the second quarter where we were finding her and she was playing aggressive and playing well.”

The coach also credited the play of Abby Vogt to step into the role left by the injured Castellanos, as Vogt finished with five assists and five rebounds, as well as two points.

“She was a huge catalyst in our comeback as she sees the floor well,” said Mandozzi, adding Lisny Castillo gave the team a boost off the bench as she had three straight steals that all led to baskets in the second quarter. “We really had our defense going and with Grace coming back it felt like we were in a great spot to take the game, and then we lost Brooke, unfortunately.

“She took a shot to the head and had a couple of their players on top of her on the floor but, like in Lea’s situation, somehow we were told that there was no foul or contact,” the coach continued. “She had a bloody nose and a pretty good bruise and the trainers rightly advised taking the cautious approach and checking her for a concussion, so we lost her for the second half as well.”

Coral Shores still had a comeback opportunity but missed layups at inopportune times and were forced to send LaSalle to the free-throw line in the final moments of the game.

“The good news is the girls did a good job of fixing some of the issues that got us in the hole,” said Mandozzi, whose team was back in action on Monday at Westminster Chrisitan. “We’re a young team and a lot of it is experience and the girls are working hard to get there. I knew we would be in the game, it was just a matter of when and if it would give us enough time.”