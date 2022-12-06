Sharks take a bite out of Keys teams

The strength, speed and size of the Gulf Coast High was simply too much for the Key West and Marathon High girls basketball teams to overcome as the Sharks put on a display against the Monroe County programs defeating the Lady Conchs 59-18 on Friday, Dec. 2, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium and a night later defeating the Lady ‘Fins 48-26.

The victory on Friday spoiled the Lady Conchs’ home debut, as the Sharks opened with a 26-3 first-quarter lead and expanded it to 40-10 by halftime.

Midway through the third quarter, the running clock had begun, and Key West was not ever able to cut into the Gulf Coast advantage. No Lady Conch player scored more than four points in the loss, with Kaila Hicks, Monica Beuno and Deeanna Rene all leading the team, Emily Tran and Aubrey Hunter both netted two points while making a free throw was Audrey Smith as did Marsha Francois as time expired on the clock that was not stopping, even on trips to the charity stripe due to FHSSA mercy-rule regulations.

In the stands on Friday were several members of the Lady ‘Fins, who despite getting a sneak peek at the Sharks, could not keep up with the pace of the high-powered Gulf Coast unit that took a 25-11 advantage by halftime. Marathon was able to play the entire contest out without Gulf Coast instituting the running clock, but the Sharks still pulled away in the second half for the 22-pint triumph that kept both Monroe County teams still searching for their first victory of the season.

Before Friday, the Lady Conchs had previously played three straight days on the road to open the 2022-23 campaign, losing all three games before falling in the home opener, while the Lady ‘Fins also have lost their first four — to Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, Gulliver and Somerset South Homestead — but were facing off against winless Florida Christian on Monday at home before playing Keys Gate in Homestead on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The two Monroe County programs will meet on Friday, Dec. 9, on the Middle Keys campus at 5:30 p.m., while Key West will be back at home on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1 p.m. versus Baron Collier.