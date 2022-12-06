Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month
PWInsider reports that Mercedes Varnado, better known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. It’s unknown if she will appear in front of the live audience, but she is being brought in by New Japan. In October, Banks teased a...
411mania.com
NJPW World Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the World Tag League today at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium in Kochi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit. * Bad Luck Fale def. Yuto Nakashima. * Aaron Henare &...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.8.22
Location: Old Paristown Hall, Louisville, Kentucky. The slow build towards Hard To Kill continues as we still have over a month to go before the show. That means a lot more Bully Ray, who dominated the first fourth of last week’s show and will probably be around again this week. Other than that, it might be nice to hear some more from the World Champion Josh Alexander, so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Saraya Admits To Moving Slower At AEW Full Gear, Talks About Who Got Her Ready To Come Back
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Saraya spoke about her comeback match at AEW Full Gear against Britt Baker and the fact that she was slower than she used to be. Here are highlights:. On her comeback match: “So when it came to taking bumps, I wasn’t bumping like crazy...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
411mania.com
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Josh Alexander Explains Why He Chose Not To Sign With AEW
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Josh Alexander said that he definitely considered going to AEW but explained why he ended up not signing with them. We were sent the following highlights:. On why he didn’t sign with AEW: “It was definitely on the table and it...
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sami Zayn Releasing Charity Shirt, Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston Play Tekken
– Sami Zayn is releasing a new limited edition T-Shirt to benefit his Sami for Syria charity. The WWE star announced yesterday that the “My Dawg” T-Shirt is releasing through Pro Wrestling Tees and will be available for two weeks starting today:. – The latest episode of UpUpDownDown...
411mania.com
IWGP Women’s Title Defense Set For After Wrestle Kingdom
As previously reported, an IWGP Women’s title match is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as KAIRI will defend against Tam Nakano. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of that match will defend on February 18 in San Jose. One purpose of the title was for the champion to travel and defend it outside of Japan.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced the following card on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that the following bouts will take place on Friday’s show:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic...
411mania.com
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of...
411mania.com
Final Entrants Announced For PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
The full 17-man field for the PWG Battle of Los Angeles is complete, with the final two names announced on Friday. PWG announced that Konosuke Takeshita and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo are the final entrants in the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Latigo, and Daniel Garcia.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns’ Return, IC Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced Roman Reigns’ return and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on USA Network:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet. * WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Damage CTRL...
411mania.com
Jimmy Korderas Wasn’t A Fan Of How ROH Tag Team Title Final Battle Match Was Announced
FTR will battle The Briscoes again at ROH Final Battle, and while Jimmy Korderas likes the match he didn’t love how it was announced. In his latest Reffin’ Rant, Korderas talked about how it made “no sense” that the Gunn Club came out to announce the Briscoes’ Double Dog Collar match against FTR to take place on Saturday’s PPV during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Thinks Jim Herd Era of WCW Was the Worst Era to Work In
– During a recent Ask Tony Live show, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed working in the Jim Herd era of WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on Jim Herd: “There’s no question that the worst era to work in the front office was the Jim Herd era. He was f***ing clueless.”
411mania.com
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
Well hello good and kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all once again on a Friday as it’s time, it’s time, it’s AEW RAMPAGE time! It’s the final RAMPAGE as we head into them presenting ROH: FINAL BATTLE this Saturday. Don’t forget we’ll also be having NXT: Deadline afterwards that weekend. That’s going to be at least six to eight hours of wrestling combined. Are you ready? I said ARE YOU READY? If not then let’s take it one step at a time and begin with RAMPAGE.
411mania.com
Updated Betting Odds For NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, and the latest betting odds are now available. You can see odds below for the matches, courtesy of BetOnline:
411mania.com
Contract Signing Reportedly Set For WWE Smackdown
A new report says that a contract signing will take place on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that as of Thursday, a contract signing was set between Ricochet and Gunther for their WWE Intercontinental Championship match. Ricochet won the title shot by virtue of his winning the Smackdown...
Comments / 0