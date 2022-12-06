Conchs continue to build in Butler's home debut

In the 17 seasons since Bill Butler retired from coaching the Key West High boys basketball team, seven different head coaches have come through the program, none of the last six lasting more than two seasons, which is trend first-year coach Dexter Butler, who is the son of the legendary Conchs coach and player, is hoping to change. But first he must establish a new identity with the program.

That could take a bit longer than a season or two, as the Conchs are in a rebuilding phase, which was evident during the first weeks of game-action, which concluded with an 88-38 loss on Friday, Dec. 2, at University School, followed by a 65-30 defeat to Westminster Christian on Saturday, Dec. 3, during Butler’s home debut on the court that bears his father’s name.

The young Conchs were simply outmatched in both contests, as on Friday they were held to just 20 first-half points and on Saturday just six. Against MAST, Key West trailed by 17 points following the first quarter and saw the lead by the Sharks expand to 28 by halftime.

Key West did not have enough firepower to answer in the second half on Friday, as Watson Cherry and Eric Moore had 10 points each, Moore with eight rebounds and Cherry with seven. Kevon Mills, Dylan Martinez and James Osborne all added four points in the loss, and Leandro Batista had three.

It was a similar start on Saturday, as Key West trailed by 14 after the first, scoring three points in the first eight minutes, and 26 by the intermission.

The Conchs did put in a team-best 16 points in the third quarter but could not slow down the Warriors, who outscored them by nine in the quarter and two in the fourth for the 35-point final difference.

Cherry had a team-best 11 points against Westminster as well as seven rebounds, Nazir Bernard had five points and nine rebounds, Martines had five, Barista scored two and had two rebounds, while Mills have seven points and for the second straight night grabbed five rebounds and two steals.