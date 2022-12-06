NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shawndarius Cowart scored 11 points and made four big free throws in the final 97 seconds as Grambling stunned Vanderbilt 64-62. Grambling (6-3) came into the game with an 0-8 record all-time against Southeastern Conference teams. Vanderbilt (5-5) was 13-0 all-time against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams. The Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed in taking a 27-24 lead at halftime.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO