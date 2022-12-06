Saskia Vogel, a translator in residence at Princeton for the fall of 2022, is a writer, screenwriter, and translator from Swedish and German into English. In 2021, she received an English PEN Translates Award and her novel “Girls Lost” was a PEN America Literary Award Finalist. Her debut novel, “Permission,” was published in five languages and longlisted for the Believer Award. She’s currently translating Linnea Axelsson’s epic poem “Ædnan,” which explores Sámi history as experienced by two Sámi families. The Sámi are an indigenous group recognized as one of Sweden’s official national minorities.

