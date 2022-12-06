Commission to dives into housing and transportation

The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday will delve into two of its top priorities: affordable housing and public transportation.

The Board of County Commissioners meets all day Wednesday, Dec. 7, starting at 9 a.m., at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. People can attend in person or participate via the Zoom webinar platform. Information on the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates has called for a discussion on whether the commission should give staff direction to research using Tourist Development Council taxes to fund affordable housing projects for employees of tourist-related businesses if that is determined to be a permissible use of funds as what state statute defines a “public facility.” The proposal comes as the Keys are in an affordable housing crisis.

Cate’s proposal also comes after the Brevard County Commission agreed to move forward earlier this year on using tourist development taxes, which are levied on hotel and transient rental accommodations, for affordable housing projects. In Monroe County, hotel bed taxes are split between advertising/marketing and capital improvement projects for tourism-related attractions.

In recent years, Monroe County Tourist Development Council funding as been expanded to such projects as coral restoration and mooring buoy maintenance, but not affordable housing.

“Affordable housing is a huge issue,” Cates said. “We have to think outside of the box.”

On Friday, Cates did not have details on specific projects or exactly who would qualify to live in the units if they are eventually funded and built. He did say generally that the entire Keys relies on tourism, and workers such as “plumbers” and other tradespeople who do work for hotels and other tourism-related businesses may be eligible.

“It’s going to depend on how narrowly you interpret it,” Cates said.

Cates wants to first see how his fellow commissioners feel about the proposal, and if they approve, then ask the county legal staff to possibly request a state Attorney General’s Office opinion or other legal interpretation, Cates said. If his fellow commissioners give the proposal the green light, and it’s legal, Cates would bring it before the county’s Tourist Development Council, which Cates will sit on because he is now mayor, he said.

Ironically, the state House representative who spearheaded the state bill to expand the use of bed tax to public facilities, Republican Randy Fine of Brevard County, does not support the use of bed taxes being for affordable housing and called the use “grossly illegal,” he told the newspaper Florida Today.

He told Florida Today he envisioned the tax money being spent on cleaning up the Indian River Lagoon and other projects directly tied to tourism.

However, the state statute includes board language for the acceptable uses and does not prohibit the law for housing.

Also, the proposal comes at a time when the Florida Keys are running out of state-issued building allocations and an administrative judge has shot down a proposal to bring 300 new allocations to both Marathon and Islamorada and possibly another 300 to Monroe County. However, local officials have begun to talk about changing state Legislation about hurricane evacuation clearance time to accommodate the new building allocations, known as ROGO (Rate of Growth) or BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) units.

Another issue the commission will take up Wednesday is accepting a grant to fund an electric car service between Stock Island and Key West or expand public transit between those two locations. The commission will vote to accept an $850,000 grant to help fund the proposal. At its May meeting, the commission agreed to budget $425,000 of its general operating fund to put toward a 50% match of a $850,000 state grant.

The goal of the free car service is to reduce the number of cars on the road and alleviate traffic, Kimberly Matthews, who oversees the county’s strategic plan, said during that meeting.

The county has been considering partnering with a private transportation company called Freebee Electric Vehicle Ridesharing Service, which has been running a transportation service in Islamorada since November 2018. A representative of Freebee, Jason Speigel, attended that meeting and gave a presentation about the company’s services and answered questions by the commission.

One proposal includes using three Tesla electric cars, which could run 24 hours a day between Key West and Stock Island. The county may also work with the City of Key West on public transit or other forms of transportation, county representatives stated in their back-up materials to the agenda item.

Michael Olanoff, a Key West-based taxi cab driver, spoke against the proposal at the May meeting, saying the county would only be adding more vehicles to local roads, and it’s a “duplication of services.” He called it a “waste of taxpayer money.”

A representative of the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Monroe County also spoke against the proposal, questioning whether it’s the best use of taxpayer money and concerns about riders using the transportation service for illegal purposes such as drug dealing.