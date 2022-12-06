ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Commission hopes to appoint interim city attorney

By By Ted Lund Special to The Citizen
 3 days ago

Key West City Commission members hope to appoint an interim city attorney to replace the outgoing Shawn Smith while a search is underway for his permanent replacement.

Smith resigned last month in a fiery letter saying that he couldn’t sit idly by as the city drifts from its charter and away from a city manager form of government. He has since taken a role as co-counsel with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.

The Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.

Commissioners are considering appointing Assistant City Attorney Ron Ramsingh to the interim role based on a resolution for the meeting co-sponsored by Mayor Teri Johnston and commissioners Lissette Cuervo-Carey, Mary Lou Hoover, Clayton Lopez, and Billy Wardlow.

“The city has approved a search committee similar to our committee for hiring our city manager, and those members are in place,” said Johnston. “Our director of Human Resources will be recruiting candidates from the Florida Bar, State of Florida, as well as from in-house and local candidates.”

Each commissioner nominated a member of the search committee. They are Gregory Oropeza (Johnston), Erica Sterling (Weekley), Jennifer Sanchez (Wardlow), Richard McChesney (Lopez), Gregory Davila (Hoover) and Wayne Miller (Carey.)

Kaufmann, himself an attorney, appointed himself to the search committee. He says he is concerned the commission may attempt to make an interim the permanent choice.

“I am going to keep an open mind during the discussion,” said Kaufmann. “But I do not want this to replace the search procedure that we all agreed on. Conducting a comprehensive search for the next city attorney is critical, as we have an outgoing veteran city manager who will lose three long-time commissioners over the next two years.”

Commissioner Clayton Lopez agreed that a comprehensive search was needed but also said that an interim promotion from within would help shore up things for the near future.

“Our former city attorney has 16 years of experience, which is hard to replace overnight,” said Lopez. “But Rob (Ramsingh) has 15 years on the job and should be able to provide continuity as we move forward.”

In other business, city commissioners expect to approve the fourth amendment to Smith’s contract, awarding him a check for unpaid sick and vacation leave valued at $32,952.67, based on 296.78 in accrual buyout hours at a rate of $113.03 an hour. Before getting deep into the agenda, commissioners will hear from Strategic Planner Elisa Levy on the groundwork laid during 2022, several sticking points for the community and opportunities for improvement in the coming year.

Several important issues will come before the commission on the affordable housing front.

First, commissioners will direct City Manager Patti McLauchlin and the interim city attorney to research requesting unclaimed building permits (BPAS units) from the State of Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state and then-Gov. Rick Scott offered the units, but the municipalities failed to claim them.

Later in the meeting, commissioners will vote on requesting $4,089,750 from the Monroe County Land Authority to construct the for-sale workforce housing units in The Lofts at Bahama Village project, also known as the “3.2-acre site.”

Tuesday’s meeting will be available live-streamed at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.

