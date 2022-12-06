Wilson found guilty in Tree House murder

After less than two and a half hours of deliberation on Friday, Dec. 2, a Key West jury found Rory Hank Wilson guilty of first-degree murder and felony robbery with a deadly weapon while masked in the killing Matthew Bonnett in 2017 in a building on Stock Island known as the “Tree House.”

Judge Mark Jones will sentence Wilson at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21, at the Key West courthouse.

Wilson was one of three suspects in the robbery of Paula Belmonte and murder of Bonnett in 2017. Fellow suspect Franklin Tyrone Tucker has been released from jail on bail, while awaiting his trial in the case. A trial date for Tucker has yet to be set.

In May, John Travis Johnson pleaded guilty to felony charges of robbery with a weapon while masked and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon while masked, according to the Monroe County Clerk of Court records. Prosecutors and detectives have alleged Johnson was the getaway driver in the murder.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Johnson in November 2017 and he was released from jail on May 6 of this year, the date the plea deal was signed. Johnson will remain on probation for the next five years, according to court records.

Tucker, Wilson and Johnson were arrested and then charged by the State Attorney’s Office in the Nov. 17, 2017, robbery of Belmonte and murder of Bonnett.

Prosecutors allege the three men planned the robbery after hearing there might be a large amount of cash at Belmonte’s home. During the course of the robbery, Belmonte’s neck was slashed, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Tucker and Wilson then reportedly fled the residence and encountered Bonnett on the stairs. They got into an altercation with him, during which he was stabbed multiple times, detectives said. Bonnett later died.