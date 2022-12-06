Woman arrested after pointing gun in road rage incident

A 35-year-old Florida City woman was arrested after reportedly pointing a handgun during a road rage incident on U.S. 1.

Courtney Taylor Orr was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The two victims were in the same vehicle southbound on the 18-Mile Stretch at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, when a white GMC Yukon began tailgating them and driving recklessly.

They stated the driver of the Yukon, later identified as Orr, pointed a gun at them near Mile Marker 100. The victims provided video and a picture of Orr pointing the gun, as well as the license plate number on the Yukon.

Orr admitted to pointing a 9mm Glock at the victims and then hiding it near a Dumpster. She also stated there was a 1-year-old child in the Yukon at the time of the incident.

The firearm was recovered and Orr was taken to jail.