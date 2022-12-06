Read full article on original website
UCLA Engineers Develop New Method to 3D Print Robots in a Single Step
UCLA engineers have developed a new method to 3D print robots in a single step, or more specifically, their entire mechanical and electronic systems. Manufacturing these systems all at once required a new type of 3D printing process for metamaterials, resulting in a “meta-bot” capable of propulsion, movement, sensing and decision-making.
Limited Edition Bugatti Carbone Unveiled, is World’s First Carbon Fiber Smartwatch
Limited to just 500-units worldwide, the Bugatti Carbone is touted as the world’s first carbon fiber smartwatch, inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The wristwatch comes finished with blue accents, a French racing color forever associated with the brand, while the carbon fiber elements are milled precisely from a solid block.
Engineer Builds Erase-O-Matic, a Mechanical Pencil with a 30,000RPM Eraser
The Apple Pencil is cool and practical, while the Erase-O-Matic is more of a fun project to see just how far you can push a mechanical pencil. Engineer Franklinstein realized that the tiny eraser on the top of mechanical pencils just were not getting the job done, so he fitted one with a quadcopter-sourced electric motor and a lithium-ion battery.
DJI Mini 3 Drone Weighs Less Than 249g and Shoots 4K HDR Video, Easily Fits in a Small Bag
Sleek and ultra compact, the DJI Mini 3 drone may weigh less than 249 grams, but it still shots 4K HDR video and 12MP photos, complete with a True Vertical Shooting mode for social media content. Featuring 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with an f/1.7 aperture for greater image resolution, sharper depth of field, and lower image noise in even low lighting as well as high contrast, producing cleaner images.
Translucent Metal Exists and It’s Not as Mysterious as You Think
Translucent metal sounds like something you’d seen in a science fiction film, but this material exists and it’s not as as mysterious as you think. See-through metals are nothing new, except for the fact that aluminum in this form does not exist…yet. Molten sodium hydroxide does not turn translucent until a chemical reaction occurs, while aluminum oxide isn’t even a metal.
Grand Theft Auto Vice City Intro Scene Gets Reimagined in Unreal Engine 5
Grand Theft Auto Vice City first arrived on the PlayStation 2 in October 2002 and followed mobster Tommy Verecetti’s rise to power after being released from prison. What if this game was released on the Xbox Series S | X, PS5 and PC today? TeaserPlay shows us with the intro scene of this game rendered with Unreal Engine 5.
Stylish IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK Floor Lamp Doubles as a Functional Speaker
There’s this custom Portal GLaDOS ceiling lamp, and then the stylish IKEA x Sonos SYMFONISK floor lamp, which doubles as a functional speaker. With a minimalist design, it boasts elevated sound while emanating a warm soothing light. It comes with a bamboo shade that can be personalized using various SYMFONISK speaker lamp shades.
