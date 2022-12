New Orleans area voters have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to usher in a greener Louisiana with the election of Davante Lewis to the Louisiana Public Service Commissioner District 3. For almost two decades the citizens of District 3 have been represented by someone who is a pawn of the companies that the LPSC regulates like Entergy, AT&T, Cox Communications and many, many others. The current commissioner sees nothing morally or ethically wrong in accepting thousands of dollars from these businesses while also voting to allow them to charge struggling customers more for electricity, gas and even the cost of phone calls made by inmates to their families and lawyers.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO