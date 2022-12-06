Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox is beaten unconscious! Who has attacked him?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is left in a critical state in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier in the day, his mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) has got Grace Black (Tamara Wall) to head up a dodgy deal she is doing.

Warren wanted to be in on the action too but Norma told Warren, whose health is fading fast as he waits for a suitable liver donor, that he was in no fit state to be involved.

Warren Fox stepped in to orchestrate a deal his mum Norma (above) wanted doing but put himself in terrible danger. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Norma gives Grace the cash to give to her contact, Angus.

However Warren steps in and asks Grace if she fancies getting in on his plan to attack Angus and take the counterfeit money.

Grace says she’s in!

However, once he has reeled Grace in, it becomes clear that Warren has got other plans in mind!

When Angus arrives on the scene, Warren reviews the fake money but things suddenly take a dangerous turn.

When Warren becomes threatening, thug Angus brings in the heavies as back up.

Warren is later rushed to hospital unconscious where his tearful mother, Norma, goes to see him.

Seeing her son in such a bad way, Norma unravels and as she breaks down, she apologies to Warren for letting him down.

Leah Barnes got really drunk at Charlie's house party in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, following the party at Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) house, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) just wants to hide away from the world.

Leah had passed out drunk on a bed and Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) had taken advantage of her vulnerable state to post pictures of her to the Men First site.

Tonight, Leah’s dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) begs Leah not to go down the path of self torture.

He begs her to promise that she won’t drink until she’s the legal age.

Leah, who feels humiliated as well as ashamed, can’t face going into school so Ste lets her take the day off and takes her out for breakfast at The Dog to try and cheer her up.

However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when Ste makes a shocking discovery that leaves him raging.

Ste Hay is horrified when he makes a discovery about Leah in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is in the Christmas sprit and is selling alcohol-free mulled wine outside The Dog.

Scott Drinkwell is trying to bring some festive cheer to Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Scott has no idea that his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) has been in touch with her birth mum recently and is planning on going to see her for Christmas.

Tonight Vicky plucks up the courage to tell Scott about her plans but lies to him saying she’ll be back in time for Boxing Day.

Dave Chen-Williams is given some words of support from his brother-in-law in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile things take an emotional turn for Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) and Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) plus there’s more drama in the Chen-Williams household.

Honour’s brother-in-law, Meng Chye, thanks Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) for taking care of his daughter, Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) and tries to reassure Dave that his own son, Mason (Frank Kaur) will be fine.

Mason has been in a dark place recently and Dave and his wife Honour (Vera Chok) have been really concerned about his behaviour.

Just as Dave is hoping everything is heading to calmer waters he gets a phone call from Hollyoaks High Deputy Head, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) causing him to rush to the school.

What has happened to Mason now?

