If you’ve ever wanted to own a guitar-shaped home, you’re in luck, as one is currently for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. According to the New York Post, Elvis Carden, the home’s designer and builder, claimed to have a vision from God in the early ’70s telling him to build a guitar-shaped structure. Just back home from the Vietnam War and 18 years old, Carden felt pulled to oblige, and he drew blueprints for the house on a cardboard box.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 22 DAYS AGO