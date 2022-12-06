Read full article on original website
If you’ve ever wanted to own a guitar-shaped home, you’re in luck, as one is currently for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. According to the New York Post, Elvis Carden, the home’s designer and builder, claimed to have a vision from God in the early ’70s telling him to build a guitar-shaped structure. Just back home from the Vietnam War and 18 years old, Carden felt pulled to oblige, and he drew blueprints for the house on a cardboard box.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 1061 Line St., contractor is Precision Playgrounds-Jax Inc., Westside Park playground installation, $84,309. Reserve at Heron Cove, 9329 Scaup Way, contractor is All Weather Contractors Inc., pool repair, $50,000. Government. Jacksonville Aviation Authority, 2400 Yankee Clipper Drive, contractor is Balfour Beatty Construction LLC, 47,000 square feet, Jacksonville...
