Pomona, CA

Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
Long Beach Homicide detectives arrest 2nd suspect in April 22, 2022 murder

Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the second suspect in the murder of Jimmy Ray Hawkins. On Dec. 5, 2022, Special Investigation Detectives arrested Brandon Tyler Shackelford, a 30-year-old resident of Riverside, for the murder of Hawkins. Shackelford was arrested near the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in the city of Riverside. Detectives served search warrants in the city of Riverside and the city of Beaumont. A firearm and other evidence were located during the search.
LONG BEACH, CA
Transient pleads guilty to attempted carjacking in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – A 32-year-old transient pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail, or time already served awaiting trial, for attempting to carjack a vehicle with three young children inside in an Anaheim Home Depot parking lot. Colin James Sheehan pleaded guilty to one...
FULLERTON, CA
Authorities ID man killed on southland freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. Thursday to the southbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Police chase, arrest stolen vehicle suspect in DTLA area

LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a brief chase in the Koreatown area in a vehicle reported stolen. The chase began at about 9 a.m. at Beverly Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A short time later, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
POMONA, CA
Colton Police Department asks for public's help in locating murder suspect

The Colton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly murdered a man earlier this year. The incident took place on Sept. 25 at about 6:58 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Washington Street. Police said that during a physical altercation, suspect Lee...
COLTON, CA
Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog

POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
POMONA, CA
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

