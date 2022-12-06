Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
2urbangirls.com
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Homicide detectives arrest 2nd suspect in April 22, 2022 murder
Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the second suspect in the murder of Jimmy Ray Hawkins. On Dec. 5, 2022, Special Investigation Detectives arrested Brandon Tyler Shackelford, a 30-year-old resident of Riverside, for the murder of Hawkins. Shackelford was arrested near the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in the city of Riverside. Detectives served search warrants in the city of Riverside and the city of Beaumont. A firearm and other evidence were located during the search.
2urbangirls.com
Transient pleads guilty to attempted carjacking in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 32-year-old transient pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail, or time already served awaiting trial, for attempting to carjack a vehicle with three young children inside in an Anaheim Home Depot parking lot. Colin James Sheehan pleaded guilty to one...
LAPD Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to an auto vs pedestrian call around 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.7, on the 14100 block of Terra Bella Street. When units arrived at the location in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on southland freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. Thursday to the southbound...
2urbangirls.com
Police chase, arrest stolen vehicle suspect in DTLA area
LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a brief chase in the Koreatown area in a vehicle reported stolen. The chase began at about 9 a.m. at Beverly Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A short time later, a...
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
signalscv.com
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
Caught on Video: 70-Year-Old Man Assaulted After Confrontation
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: A shocking doorbell video shows a man in his 70s being assaulted following a confrontation outside a home in the Saugus neighborhood within the city of Santa Clarita. The incident occurred on Nov. 29, shortly after 7:30 p.m. when the man was visiting family on the...
Rialto woman tried to run parole agents’ car off the road after they arrested her boyfriend: Sheriff’s Department
A Rialto woman is behind bars after she allegedly attempted to run parole agents off the road in Adelanto after they arrested her boyfriend. The woman, 28-year-old Alyssa Veronica Rosas, began following the agents in her car after they took her boyfriend, who was not identified, into custody at his Adelanto home on Wednesday, the […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities seek public’s help locating man missing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles police were asking for the public’s help Friday to find a 68-year-old man who went missing on Nov. 24 in South Los Angeles. James Lewis was last seen in the area of 102nd Street and Broadway, according to the LAPD. Lewis is Black....
Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
Fontana Herald News
Colton Police Department asks for public's help in locating murder suspect
The Colton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who allegedly murdered a man earlier this year. The incident took place on Sept. 25 at about 6:58 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Washington Street. Police said that during a physical altercation, suspect Lee...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the California Highway Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Los Angeles. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 405 Freeway, near National Boulevard.
vvng.com
Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after a pursuit and crashing in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A shoplifting suspect was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash. It happened on December 7, 2022, at about 12:03 pm, at the Home Depot located on La Paz Drive in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog
POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
