Read full article on original website
Related
Claremont school district president under fire after hosting event with high schoolers, adult dancers
A Claremont school district official is in hot water after several photos of a scandalous holiday party have come to light in recent days, where several students were in attendance and allegedly offered alcohol. Parents are now asking a number of questions as to why teenagers were invited to a party at his home where male adult dancers and an open bar were prominently featured. Sabrina Ho, parent to one of the students, spoke at a special board meeting on Friday, after a party was held at Claremont Unified School District President Steven Llanusa's home last Friday, where Claremont High School choir...
Brooks County ISD community reacts to temporary pause of extracurricular's
Parents and students who attend Brooks County ISD are calling on the district to take action after two weeks of multiple bomb threats.
Comments / 0