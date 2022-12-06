ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

APD holiday operation turns up with 33 arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is working to tackle shoplifters. Their latest shoplifting operation netted more than $10,000 in stolen merchandise. APD said, since Black Friday, they’ve made 33 arrests around Uptown and Cottonwood Mall. Those 33 arrests included 12 for felony shoplifting. Officers...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell catalytic converter thief ID’d by parents

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been arrested for the theft of at least a dozen catalytic converters from the same used car lot. Police say a man they now know as Cody Brown was caught on surveillance video stealing them at the Budget Cars and Trucks on Second Street on three occasions. The […]
ROSWELL, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State selects Rodey Law Firm for third-party investigation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University announced on Thursday that it had partnered with the Rodey Law Firm to conduct an external, third-party investigation into the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. Rodey Law Firm is based in New Mexico; the review of those events, involving Mike […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school

2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school. 2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school. Former Catron County sheriff accused of stealing …. A former New Mexico sheriff is facing criminal charges. The attorney general said he stole thousands of dollars meant for fighting wildfires. Clovis juveniles...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police making “significant” progress towards Department of Justice goals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest independent oversight report shows the Albuquerque Police Department are getting closer to completing their multi-year reform process. The department is now at 80% compliance in day-to-day operations according to a newer monitoring report published in November, a big improvement from last year. Around a decade ago, in 2012, a series of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County SWAT takes man into custody

5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad …. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges. Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby …. Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster. Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’. Albuquerque City Councilors approve...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

