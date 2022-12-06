Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated WellTom HandyAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
APD holiday operation turns up with 33 arrests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is working to tackle shoplifters. Their latest shoplifting operation netted more than $10,000 in stolen merchandise. APD said, since Black Friday, they’ve made 33 arrests around Uptown and Cottonwood Mall. Those 33 arrests included 12 for felony shoplifting. Officers...
Proposed zoning changes could mean more casitas in Albuquerque
The city said they have received a lot of positive feedback and hope the city council will adopt some form of the proposal in the next few months.
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID’d by parents
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man has been arrested for the theft of at least a dozen catalytic converters from the same used car lot. Police say a man they now know as Cody Brown was caught on surveillance video stealing them at the Budget Cars and Trucks on Second Street on three occasions. The […]
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened
Authorities said they've identified their suspect in the case.
Artists invited to pitch ideas for Bernalillo County building art project
Thousands have been budgeted for public art in Bernalillo County. Now, officials are looking for proposals to use up that money in a square that houses county government offices. Artists invited to pitch ideas for Bernalillo County …. Thousands have been budgeted for public art in Bernalillo County. Now, officials...
NMSU athletic officials called NMSU police chief while state police was trying to gather evidence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State athletic officials called the police to tell them the whereabouts of Aggie forward Michael Peake's gun, tablet and phone following a deadly self-defense shooting that occurred last month on the UNM Campus. But, school administrators didn't call the detectives actually investigating the killing....
Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?
One woman has discovered a major loophole in City of Albuquerque parking tickets.
South Valley Mainstreet will be hosting Luminaria Event to honor loved ones
South Valley Mainstreet will be hosting Luminaria Event to honor loved ones
Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
Officials said they're having issues keeping up.
ABQ nonprofit targeted by thief
The founder said they are still trying to figure out how to replace the missing items.
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office footage: Man argues he didn’t steal enough to be arrested
Fabian Arrey was arrested for taking items from a southwest store last month.
1,000 boxes of cereal lined up like dominoes during New Mexico food drive
A New Mexico school has integrated a game-like element into a food drive.
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
New Mexico State selects Rodey Law Firm for third-party investigation
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University announced on Thursday that it had partnered with the Rodey Law Firm to conduct an external, third-party investigation into the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. Rodey Law Firm is based in New Mexico; the review of those events, involving Mike […]
2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school
2 juveniles accused of bringing guns to Clovis school
Albuquerque Police making “significant” progress towards Department of Justice goals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest independent oversight report shows the Albuquerque Police Department are getting closer to completing their multi-year reform process. The department is now at 80% compliance in day-to-day operations according to a newer monitoring report published in November, a big improvement from last year. Around a decade ago, in 2012, a series of […]
Albuquerque City Councilor introduces new bill to curb catalytic converter theft
Albuquerque City Councilor introduces new bill to curb catalytic converter theft
Dental company offering free services in late December
Dental company offering free services in late December
Aunt of teen who died in police-sparked fire is taking APD to court for records
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after a police SWAT operation led to a lethal fire in an Albuquerque home, the aunt of the teenage victim is still seeking answers. She’s now filing a lawsuit against the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) seeking public records tied to the case. 15-year-old Brett Rosenau is suspected to have died of […]
Bernalillo County SWAT takes man into custody
5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges
