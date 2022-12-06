Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
TCSO arrest man on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect
Tulare County Sheriffs Office arrests Cesar Flores on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect after discovering a multitude of horses, cows, dogs on his property were malnourished. LINDSAY– After receiving a tip about a possible animal abuse case, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Detectives worked with the Tulare County...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man arrested for felony evading and assault
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield after allegedly assaulting people and leading deputies on a short pursuit. According to KCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a disturbance call in northwest Bakersfield. According to Kern County Sheriff's Office, it happened 9:25 a.m....
Bakersfield man arrested on multiple charges after leading police on chase
Authorities say 40-year-old Juan Barajas was found to be driving dangerously. They tried to pull him over, but he didn't stop, leading police in a short pursuit.
Cleared of charges: 2 Tulare Police officers return to duty
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two Tulare Police Department officers who were arrested in early November on alleged misdemeanor charges have returned to full duty, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say that Officer Juan Moreno and Officer Alex Veracruz have been administratively cleared of any wrongdoing as it was determined that the […]
Bakersfield Now
Suspect found guilty of 2018 shooting murder in Taft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder for his role in the 2018 deadly shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a Kern County District Attorney's press release. On June 13, 2018, just before 6 a.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office...
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested after allegedly pointing a weapon at a minor: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Friday evening after deputies said he pointed what was believed to be a rifle at a minor, said the sheriff's department. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at Niles Street and Palm Drive when deputies were called to the area. The...
15 people arrested following multiple-agency 'predator' sting in Bakersfield
A multi-agency predator sting has resulted in the arrest of 15 people. This week the Bakersfield Police Department conducted an enforcement operation alongside various federal and local agencies.
‘You killed my mother’: Courtroom confrontation at fatal DUI crash sentencing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emotions ran high during a sentencing hearing Wednesday when a woman who drove drunk in a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman turned to face the victim’s family while apologizing. “Don’t look at me,” said Dee Dee Deleurme, daughter of crash victim Ima Jean Flippen. “Turn around and look at the […]
thesungazette.com
String of robberies suspect arrested
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff was able to take an individual off the Sheriff’s Top 10 Fugitives List, after coming into contact with a man who robbed ten places since August. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Dec. 6 at around 8:45 a.m. detectives...
Bakersfield Now
BPD looking for 3 suspected robbers in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying three suspects in a robbery investigation in southwest Bakersfield. Police said that the robbery happened on December 1st, around 7:15 p.m. at The Spot Food Mart located at 3699 Wilson Road. BPD described the suspects...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: 12-year-old missing, at-risk
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding an at-risk missing 12-year-old. Jeremiah Maroney was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of Miller Street, near Oregon Street. Maroney is considered at-risk due to age and having no prior history of running away.
Bakersfield Police Department asks for help locating suspect in hit-and-run
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking the public for help locating and identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person on Sunday, December 4th.
KMPH.com
Teens arrested for violating probation, carjacking in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people now find themselves behind bars following an arrest just before the weekend in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department says officers went to a home Friday in the 100 block of South Kessing regarding a wanted teenager. When officers arrived, they found two wanted...
Bakersfield Now
Vagabond Inn double murder set for jury trial, suspect pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man suspected of shooting and killing Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga and Cristobal Hernandez in August 2022 pleaded not guilty to all counts Thursday, according to court officials. Vicente Niko Williams, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, demanded a trial by jury and denied...
Man shot, killed in Kings County
STRATFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in the Kings County community of Stratford on Thursday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest around 9:30 a.m. inside a home in the 20500 block of Main Street. It is unknown […]
IDENTIFIED: Victims of deadly drive-by shooting in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Reedley have identified the two people shot dead in a drive-by in the city on Wednesday. Officials with the police department and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office say the victims were 21-year-old Axel Bladimir Orellana, a resident of Parlier, and 17-year-old Jeffer Zuloaga, also a resident of Parlier. Police […]
4 People Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Porterville (Porterville, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Porterville. Officials confirmed that 4 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 65 and Avenue 56.
thesungazette.com
Local 20-year-old sentenced to life in prison
VISALIA – Myles Gonzales had injured three people during a shooting in 2020, earning him multiple felonies and a one-way ticket to prison. On Dec. 1, Gonzales, 20, was sentenced to life in prison after his involvement in two separate shootings in 2020. The shootings took place at the Mary’s Vineyard shopping center and at the Relax Inn, both located in Visalia.
Man who admitted using meth before deadly crash sentenced to time served
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who used methamphetamine before getting behind the wheel and crashing into a tow truck, killing its driver, was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Grant Miller was sentenced to 16 months’ time served and ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined to the family of tow truck […]
KMJ
2 Men Gunned Down inside Car at Busy Shopping Center in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Reedley police officers are at the scene of a double shooting. It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at a busy strip mall on I Street. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Chevy Malibu car in the parking lot.
Comments / 0