ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

TCSO arrest man on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect

Tulare County Sheriffs Office arrests Cesar Flores on 40 counts of animal cruelty, neglect after discovering a multitude of horses, cows, dogs on his property were malnourished. LINDSAY– After receiving a tip about a possible animal abuse case, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Ag Detectives worked with the Tulare County...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man arrested for felony evading and assault

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested Friday morning in northwest Bakersfield after allegedly assaulting people and leading deputies on a short pursuit. According to KCSO, on December 9, deputies responded to a disturbance call in northwest Bakersfield. According to Kern County Sheriff's Office, it happened 9:25 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Cleared of charges: 2 Tulare Police officers return to duty

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two Tulare Police Department officers who were arrested in early November on alleged misdemeanor charges have returned to full duty, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say that Officer Juan Moreno and Officer Alex Veracruz have been administratively cleared of any wrongdoing as it was determined that the […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect found guilty of 2018 shooting murder in Taft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder for his role in the 2018 deadly shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a Kern County District Attorney's press release. On June 13, 2018, just before 6 a.m., Kern County Sheriff's Office...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested after allegedly pointing a weapon at a minor: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Friday evening after deputies said he pointed what was believed to be a rifle at a minor, said the sheriff's department. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at Niles Street and Palm Drive when deputies were called to the area. The...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

String of robberies suspect arrested

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County Sheriff was able to take an individual off the Sheriff’s Top 10 Fugitives List, after coming into contact with a man who robbed ten places since August. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on Dec. 6 at around 8:45 a.m. detectives...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD looking for 3 suspected robbers in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in identifying three suspects in a robbery investigation in southwest Bakersfield. Police said that the robbery happened on December 1st, around 7:15 p.m. at The Spot Food Mart located at 3699 Wilson Road. BPD described the suspects...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: 12-year-old missing, at-risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding an at-risk missing 12-year-old. Jeremiah Maroney was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 1400 block of Miller Street, near Oregon Street. Maroney is considered at-risk due to age and having no prior history of running away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Teens arrested for violating probation, carjacking in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people now find themselves behind bars following an arrest just before the weekend in Porterville. The Porterville Police Department says officers went to a home Friday in the 100 block of South Kessing regarding a wanted teenager. When officers arrived, they found two wanted...
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Vagabond Inn double murder set for jury trial, suspect pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man suspected of shooting and killing Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga and Cristobal Hernandez in August 2022 pleaded not guilty to all counts Thursday, according to court officials. Vicente Niko Williams, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, demanded a trial by jury and denied...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot, killed in Kings County

STRATFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in the Kings County community of Stratford on Thursday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest around 9:30 a.m. inside a home in the 20500 block of Main Street. It is unknown […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victims of deadly drive-by shooting in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Reedley have identified the two people shot dead in a drive-by in the city on Wednesday. Officials with the police department and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office say the victims were 21-year-old Axel Bladimir Orellana, a resident of Parlier, and 17-year-old Jeffer Zuloaga, also a resident of Parlier. Police […]
REEDLEY, CA
thesungazette.com

Local 20-year-old sentenced to life in prison

VISALIA – Myles Gonzales had injured three people during a shooting in 2020, earning him multiple felonies and a one-way ticket to prison. On Dec. 1, Gonzales, 20, was sentenced to life in prison after his involvement in two separate shootings in 2020. The shootings took place at the Mary’s Vineyard shopping center and at the Relax Inn, both located in Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

2 Men Gunned Down inside Car at Busy Shopping Center in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Reedley police officers are at the scene of a double shooting. It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at a busy strip mall on I Street. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a Chevy Malibu car in the parking lot.
REEDLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy