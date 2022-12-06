ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Frank | Even in a loss, men's basketball played winning basketball against Villanova

Good teams win. Great teams cover. On Wednesday night, Penn men’s basketball was a great team. With seconds left and Penn — which came in as a 13.5-point underdog — down 14, junior guard Jordan Dingle found fellow junior guard Andrew Laczkowski — who hadn’t scored in over eight months — for a corner three that narrowed Villanova’s lead to 11, and made Penn alumni wallets everywhere just a little bit wider.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Women's basketball boosts win streak with three-point barrage over St. Francis Brooklyn

Building its winning streak to now four consecutive games, Penn women’s basketball handled its business at home with an assertive 78-44 rout of St. Francis Brooklyn. The first quarter was aptly summarized by the five straight three-pointers drained by the Quakers (5-5) that went unanswered by St. Francis (1-9), closing the quarter on a barrage of points for Penn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Carnathan | Women’s basketball has something special in Kayla Padilla and Simone Sawyer. They should not let it waste.

A senior and a freshman. A passer and a shooter. A starter and a finisher. In many ways, Penn women’s basketball’s Kayla Padilla and Simone Sawyer are an unlikely pairing. They fill different roles, employ different styles, and stand at vastly different points in their basketball careers. But if the team wants to make the most of its season, the on-court synergy between Padilla and Sawyer is one of the things it will need to rely on the most.
HARRISBURG, PA
Campus Apartments releases updated plans for planned building at 41st and Walnut Streets

Campus Apartments released updated plans for its new headquarters located at 41st and Walnut Streets. The new building, which is expected to be completed in 2026, will be eleven stories and house the company headquarters, additional office spaces, and 136 apartments, including a penthouse level. Campus Apartments previously announced in October that this new construction would require leveling two residential buildings already owned by Campus Apartments, including the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house associated with Penn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

