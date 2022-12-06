Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
thedp.com
Frank | Even in a loss, men's basketball played winning basketball against Villanova
Good teams win. Great teams cover. On Wednesday night, Penn men’s basketball was a great team. With seconds left and Penn — which came in as a 13.5-point underdog — down 14, junior guard Jordan Dingle found fellow junior guard Andrew Laczkowski — who hadn’t scored in over eight months — for a corner three that narrowed Villanova’s lead to 11, and made Penn alumni wallets everywhere just a little bit wider.
thedp.com
Women's basketball boosts win streak with three-point barrage over St. Francis Brooklyn
Building its winning streak to now four consecutive games, Penn women’s basketball handled its business at home with an assertive 78-44 rout of St. Francis Brooklyn. The first quarter was aptly summarized by the five straight three-pointers drained by the Quakers (5-5) that went unanswered by St. Francis (1-9), closing the quarter on a barrage of points for Penn.
thedp.com
Carnathan | Women’s basketball has something special in Kayla Padilla and Simone Sawyer. They should not let it waste.
A senior and a freshman. A passer and a shooter. A starter and a finisher. In many ways, Penn women’s basketball’s Kayla Padilla and Simone Sawyer are an unlikely pairing. They fill different roles, employ different styles, and stand at vastly different points in their basketball careers. But if the team wants to make the most of its season, the on-court synergy between Padilla and Sawyer is one of the things it will need to rely on the most.
thedp.com
Mayoral candidate, Penn graduate Helen Gym talks plans to address gun violence if elected
Just days after the official launch of her run for Philadelphia’s next mayor, former City Councilmember and 1993 College graduate Helen Gym spoke to The Daily Pennsylvanian about her campaign priorities. Gym, a former teacher and longtime community organizer, has served on the City Council since 2016. She formally...
thedp.com
Campus Apartments releases updated plans for planned building at 41st and Walnut Streets
Campus Apartments released updated plans for its new headquarters located at 41st and Walnut Streets. The new building, which is expected to be completed in 2026, will be eleven stories and house the company headquarters, additional office spaces, and 136 apartments, including a penthouse level. Campus Apartments previously announced in October that this new construction would require leveling two residential buildings already owned by Campus Apartments, including the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house associated with Penn.
thedp.com
SEPTA plans to install AI gun detection software to improve public safety in Philadelphia
Beginning next year, SEPTA will implement artificial intelligence-based gun detection software into its surveillance cameras as part of an effort to address gun-related crimes committed on the transportation system. The technology, which comes from a company called ZeroEyes, uses artificial intelligence to detect if an individual has a gun. It...
