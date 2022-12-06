A senior and a freshman. A passer and a shooter. A starter and a finisher. In many ways, Penn women’s basketball’s Kayla Padilla and Simone Sawyer are an unlikely pairing. They fill different roles, employ different styles, and stand at vastly different points in their basketball careers. But if the team wants to make the most of its season, the on-court synergy between Padilla and Sawyer is one of the things it will need to rely on the most.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO