Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4080 price cut in UK suggests GPU might get even cheaper soon
RTX 4080 is now £99 below MSRP in the UK, which is a good sign for everyone – hopefully. Don’t look now – well, actually do look, or you’ll have trouble reading the rest of this article – but the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card has now dropped below its MSRP (recommended price) in the UK, and considerably below in one case.
TechRadar
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED
The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED has the full package: great looks, handles work and play like a boss, thin and light, an amazing OLED touchscreen, a solid sound system - the list goes on. Too bad it's so difficult to actually buy one!. Pros. +. Stunning, thin, lightweight.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
TechRadar
PS5 supply issues are 'resolved' in Asia, but what about the US and the UK?
The PS5 shortage has been 'resolved' in Japan and Asia, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan. Here's what that could mean for the rest of the world looking ahead to next year. Speaking at the recent annual PlayStation Partner Awards, Ryan addressed the PS5 availability issues...
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
TechRadar
Microsoft testing a new Windows 11 screen recorder so you can stop using the Xbox Game Bar
Better late than never as they say: Microsoft is testing out a new screen recording tool to capture on-screen content for Windows 11. The long-awaited utility will make its home in the native Snipping Tool. Prior to this, people would typically use the Xbox Game Bar’s capture feature but it...
TechRadar
The reason Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer spinoff didn't happen is kind of obvious
Years ago, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED announced that it was making a multiplayer game set in the same sci-fi world. The RPG was released two years ago but there's still no sign of the multiplayer spinoff, the developer has finally explained why, and, well, the reason is kind of obvious when you hear it.
TechRadar
Amazon joins Open Invention Network to keep its Linux patents safe
Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the patent non-aggression consortium the Open Invention Network (OIN). Founded in 2015, the OIN buys patents and then licenses them royalty-free to its members, who have all agreed not to enforce their own patents against Linux-based projects, within limits. This can help...
TechRadar
Hackers are using Telegram to target crypto firms
VIP customers of cryptocurrency exchanges, particularly cryptocurrency investment companies, have become targets of a highly sophisticated phishing attack, Microsoft is warning. In a recent report (opens in new tab), Microsoft said it observed an unknown threat actor, labeled as DEV-0139, moving into Telegram groups “used to facilitate communication between VIP...
TechRadar
It looks like Sony's accidentally leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date
It seems like the PlayStation Store has accidentally leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date ahead of The Game Awards that are happening this evening, December 8, PST 4:30 pm / GMT 12:30am / AEDT 11:30am. According to the leak, Street Fighter 6 is set to be released on June...
TechRadar
Tor browser finally gets Apple Silicon support in new update
A new version of the anonymous Tor browser has been released, bringing native support for Apple Silicon equipped devices, as well as optimizations for Android devices. The updated Tor browser uses a universal binary that contains both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures, so can decide which one to use based on whether an Apple M1 or M2 or Android device is being used - meaning Tor should now perform better on Apple Mac computers.
TechRadar
The best MacBook deal from Black Friday is still available today at Amazon
You can find the slightly older (but still excellent) MacBook Air 2020 for just $799 (opens in new tab) at Amazon this week – a Black Friday hold-out deal that's matching the lowest price yet on this model. With $200 off, this is by far the best MacBook deal...
TechRadar
Look away, Canon fans: Sigma could soon announce lenses for the Nikon Z mount
Sigma could be about to turn up the heat on Canon's decision to keep its RF mount closed to third-party lens manufacturers by announcing its first lenses for Nikon's Z mount. The reliable Nikon Rumors (opens in new tab) is confidently predicting that Sigma, one of the world's most popular lens makers, will announce its first lenses for Nikon's mirrorless camera system in early 2023. The site says it "expects to see the official announcement at the CP+ show in Japan", which takes place in February 2023.
TechRadar
‘Just leave us alone’, says Smash Bros players after the World Tour implodes
Two weeks before the Smash World Tour (SWT) was set to leap into the global limelight for the first time, its wings were cut – and now Nintendo and SWT organizers are pointing fingers. But amid the infighting, there’s a community that has been sidelined and disappointed yet again.
TechRadar
Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft
The Pentagon has announced it is awarding its cloud computing network contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft,. The wide-ranging contract will see its value total $9 billion over multiple stages until an estimated June 2028 completion date. The four companies will play a part in the Joint Warfighter Cloud...
TechRadar
Boost Infinite is finally here, and it offers unlimited data for just $25 per month
Boost Infinite – a new service from Dish Wireless – has been promising to shake up the US mobile network scene for a while, and it has now launched in beta form, so you can decide whether you want to sign up and see if it's the right plan for you.
TechRadar
Unbeatable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle deals are here - get Zelda or Mario Kart free
We've checked the calendar because something's not right – surely these excellent Nintendo Switch OLED bundles should have been available a couple of weeks ago for Black Friday? Well, they may be two weeks late, but you can now get two of the year's best Nintendo Switch deals, which include a console and a free game of your choice.
TechRadar
The Witcher 3's next-gen update may look better, but you'll pay for it in broken mods
Rejoice! The days of searching the bodies in The Witcher 3’s Velen for juicy loot and coming up with nothing but a bunch of candles, broken rakes, and a broken heart for your troubles are coming to an end. However, it looks like this boon might come at a cost.
TechRadar
Your Sky Glass TV is getting a major picture quality upgrade for free
Sky has begun rolling out a significant (and free!) picture quality upgrade for its satellite-free TV offering, Sky Glass, in the UK. Arriving as part of the company’s latest firmware update, all Sky Glass displays will soon benefit from improvements to contrast ratio, brightness and colour accuracy. Black colours, in particular, are set to appear much darker than they do at present.
Comments / 0