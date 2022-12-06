Remembering Kirstie Alley: Hollywood pays tribute to Cheers and Look Who's Talking star

Hollywood i s in mourning following the announcement that actress Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71.

Alley ended her battle with cancer on Monday, according to a statement from her family.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Tributes immediately began pouring in for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress for her work on the big and small screen, including Cheers and the Look Who's Talking series of films.

John Travolta was one of Alley's closest friends among those posting on social media in her honor.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," Travolta posted.

"A sweet soul pass on in Kirstie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family," actor Tim Allen tweeted.



"I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news," Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Instagram.



"Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley," singer Travis Tritt tweeted with the statement from her family.



Actress Jackee Harry paid tribute to Alley by sharing a tweet from 2018 the late actress wrote. "Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. You were one of a kind."



"What a talented sweet person. You will be missed. Sending my heartfelt condolences to your children and other loved ones," Scott Baio tweeted.

"I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone," actress Kristin Chenoweth posted on Instagram.

Alley got her start in Hollywood as a contestant on Match Game in 1979 and Password Plus in 1980. In 1982, she landed her first movie role in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan , playing Lt. Saavik . She last appeared on television earlier this year in an episode of Fox's The Masked Singer .