ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Remembering Kirstie Alley: Hollywood pays tribute to Cheers and Look Who's Talking star

By Maria Leaf
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EiuSL_0jYgJQm700

Hollywood i s in mourning following the announcement that actress Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71.

Alley ended her battle with cancer on Monday, according to a statement from her family.

"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."

Tributes immediately began pouring in for the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress for her work on the big and small screen, including Cheers and the Look Who's Talking series of films.

KIRSTIE ALLEY DEAD AT 71: CHEERS AND LOOK WHO'S TALKING STAR DIES AFTER CANCER BATTLE

John Travolta was one of Alley's closest friends among those posting on social media in her honor.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," Travolta posted.

"A sweet soul pass on in Kirstie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family," actor Tim Allen tweeted.


"I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news," Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Instagram.


"Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley," singer Travis Tritt tweeted with the statement from her family.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Actress Jackee Harry paid tribute to Alley by sharing a tweet from 2018 the late actress wrote. "Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. You were one of a kind."


"What a talented sweet person. You will be missed. Sending my heartfelt condolences to your children and other loved ones," Scott Baio tweeted.

"I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone," actress Kristin Chenoweth posted on Instagram.

Alley got her start in Hollywood as a contestant on Match Game in 1979 and Password Plus in 1980. In 1982, she landed her first movie role in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan , playing Lt. Saavik . She last appeared on television earlier this year in an episode of Fox's The Masked Singer .

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
OK! Magazine

Sandra Bullock & Ex Bryan Randall Torn Apart By Money Woes, Marriage & Kids: 'She Resented His Resentment'

Between money issues, being on different pages about their future and parenting woes, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall ultimately decided to call off their seven-year romance. Weeks after rumors of their split made headlines, an insider offered insight into what allegedly went wrong, hinting that Randall tried to hold on to their relationship until he couldn't anymore."Bryan assured Sandra early on he'd stick with her through thick and thin," one insider spilled to a news publication. "He's done his best to keep his promise." 'BURNT OUT' SANDRA BULLOCK DITCHES HOLLYWOOD, FELT INCAPABLE OF MAKING 'HEALTHY, SMART DECISIONS' AFTER EXHAUSTING 35...
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Seen In Rare Full Family Photo For Thanksgiving

Those wanting to keep up with Clint Eastwood have very particular options that don’t include many direct lines of communication. Eastwood doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, for instance. But his family members do and one recently shared a photo of Eastwood enjoying Thanksgiving with his extended family.
New York Post

Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other

Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
260K+
Followers
73K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy