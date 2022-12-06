ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicer, MN

Comments / 2

Related
redlakenationnews.com

'Did we really win, or did I dream that?' Meet the team that pulled off a Prep Bowl miracle

The play is called "Trips Right 290 All Clear" in the New London-Spicer offense. "Truthfully," coach Chad Gustafson said, "we have not practiced that play in a very long time." His players pulled it off, with an unforgettable twist. https://www.startribune.com/minnesota-prep-bowl-miracle-new-london-spicer-chip-scoggins-red-lake-back-story/600233426/
NEW LONDON, MN
thelesabre.com

Sartell Sweethearts – Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn

“In relationships, the little things are the big things.”. Sartell Sweethearts is an article where a couple from Sartell High School is featured and asked questions about each other to see how well they know each other. The couple featured in this article consists of Gavan Schulte and Madden Quinn.
voiceofalexandria.com

Longtime KCMT-TV Anchor John Froyd has died

(Alexandria, MN)--Longtime TV Anchor/Broadcaster John Froyd has reportedly passed away. John worked for over forty years in broadcasting in the Midwest. He was an anchorman at KCMT-TV in Alexandria for many years. In 1971, he took a position as the news director and news anchor at KCMT/KNMT in Alexandria. He worked in later years as a news anchor in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
thelesabre.com

Teachers of Sartell: Mrs. Smith

Roaming the Watab hallway, our teacher of the week at Sartell High School is Mrs. Rachel Smith! She keeps busy at work teaching geometry and probability and statistics. Mrs. Smith is quite the math wiz at school, but math is not all that is on her mind and daily agenda.
SARTELL, MN
KEYC

Snow Thursday night/Friday, more snow early next week

We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week and early next week. The first system will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday and could produce several inches of snowfall. This is a change from yesterday as our latest data is suggesting that this system will track considerably further north than originally expected. As of right now, it looks like 2 to 4+ inches of snow is a possibility with this system. We will get more specific with snow amounts as new data comes in later today and tomorrow morning. The second system will impact much of our region from late Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday. This one will be a little more difficult to forecast because we will be dealing with slightly warmer temperatures and the potential for both rain and snow. This one is still almost a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The Weather Team will be watching both systems closely and will have updates along the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
DELANO, MN
Fatim Hemraj

20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?

Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday morning, authorities reported. The Watertown fire and police departments and the State Fire Marshall are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, the Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
WATERTOWN, MN
willmarradio.com

Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary

(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Drivers injured when pickup hits Kandiyohi County school bus Thursday

Only the drivers were injured after a pickup hit a school bus in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 8, Brian James Hinrichs, age 56, of Willmar, was following a school bus in a Ford F250 on U.S. Highway 12. Near mile post 80, the bus, driven by Debra Joy Cronen, age 66, of Kandiyohi, slowed to make a left turn, and the vehicles collided.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
klfdradio.com

Body Found in Burned-Out Car Identified

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the death of a person whose body was found in a burned-out car on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Charles D. Amberg of Bird Island. The vehicle involved – a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado – was known...
BIRD ISLAND, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy