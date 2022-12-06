Read full article on original website
Joe Boy
3d ago
Where is Mayor Johnson's anti violence plan? Is he supporting the Democratic plan of being soft on crime? He has to step up and take a stand and confront all the mental misfits who think it is OK to shoot people for little or no reason.The boyfriend did the shooting and I would take the bet that he is a convicted felon who cannot posses a firearm!
Reply(2)
5
smh in milwaukee
3d ago
find the boyfriend you'll find the answer he should be number one suspect put a warrant out for his arrest My condolences to the family
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
WISN
Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'
MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
Postal worker shot and killed while on duty in Milwaukee
A 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster Friday night. Milwaukee police say the man had over 18 years of service.
Warrant issued after accused reckless driver in Milwaukee is a no-show in court
A man facing more than 40 traffic-related violations and a civil lawsuit filed by the City of Milwaukee did not appear at the scheduled court date Friday prompting an arrest warrant.
Family identifies woman, child found dead inside submerged car
Family identified the 25-year-old Milwaukee woman and seven-year-old girl that were found dead inside their submerged car in Northridge Lake in Brown Deer on Thursday.
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
WISN
Bodies of a Milwaukee woman and child found in car on Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say the bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake. Police added they responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road after a person noticed the car in the water. The car was pulled out and the bodies were discovered. The identities of the girl and the woman have not been revealed.
7-year-old Milwaukee boy sitting in his bedroom shot near 91st and Hampton
A seven-year-old boy was shot inside his home near 91st and Hampton in Milwaukee Wednesday night. Milwaukee police said around 8:45 p.m. an unknown suspect shot at the home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
WISN
Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
Woman killed in shooting near 19th and Wright
A woman has died following a shooting near 19th and Wright, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed.
WISN
7-year-old shot boy shot sitting in his bedroom
MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy was Wednesday night shot near 91st Street and Hampton Avenue. The Milwaukee Police Department said the boy was sitting in his bedroom when it happened. Police said someone fired shots from a vehicle into the home. The boy was shot in the leg...
Pedestrian struck by Milwaukee County bus near 30th and Lisbon
A pedestrian was struck by a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus near 30th and Lisbon. MCTS said it happened late Friday afternoon.
Three killed in Watertown house fire
Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.
WISN
Witness: woman's boyfriend also shot, killed in Citgo gas station homicide
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the incident of awoman shot on Dec. 4 at a gas station as a double homicide. The surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 News shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins shopping inside the Citgo gas station near North 22 Street and West McKinley Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Liggins was with her boyfriend in the video and one witness said the two appeared to be in good spirits.
wlip.com
Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County traffic stop; guns, drugs located in suspect vehicle
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7 came across a cache of illegal firearms and drugs. According to a Facebook post by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the traffic stop was initiated shortly around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday – for a traffic violation on County Highway S.
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
WISN
Racine PD tight-lipped on death investigation linked to suspected dating app 'predator'
RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department remains tight-lipped on its death investigation linked to a suspected dating app "predator." It's the second death investigation tied to Timothy Olson. "Med 3 respond ... for a female not breathing. They're refusing to do CPR," dispatchers from Racine and South Shore...
wgtd.org
Fatal Domestic Violence Case Heads to Kenosha Jury
(WGTD)---The trial for the Kenosha man who’s accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged girlfriend is winding down without the defendant himself testifying. 52-year-old Ranon Brownlee is on trial for the death of 26-year-old Charniese Brown at her home in Kenosha's Lincoln Park neighborhood a year-and-a-half ago. She’d been trying to break up with him. The murder unfolded on an open phone line to the Public Safety Building as Brown begged for help.
Second victim found fatally shot in connection to woman's gas station homicide
Milwaukee police say Sunday's homicide is now being investigated as a double homicide after finding a body near 22nd and McKinley on Tuesday.
Comments / 18