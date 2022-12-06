ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 18

Joe Boy
3d ago

Where is Mayor Johnson's anti violence plan? Is he supporting the Democratic plan of being soft on crime? He has to step up and take a stand and confront all the mental misfits who think it is OK to shoot people for little or no reason.The boyfriend did the shooting and I would take the bet that he is a convicted felon who cannot posses a firearm!

Reply(2)
5
smh in milwaukee
3d ago

find the boyfriend you'll find the answer he should be number one suspect put a warrant out for his arrest My condolences to the family

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'

MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bodies of a Milwaukee woman and child found in car on ﻿Northridge Lake

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say the bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake. Police added they responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road after a person noticed the car in the water. The car was pulled out and the bodies were discovered. The identities of the girl and the woman have not been revealed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

7-year-old shot boy shot sitting in his bedroom

MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old Milwaukee boy was Wednesday night shot near 91st Street and Hampton Avenue. The Milwaukee Police Department said the boy was sitting in his bedroom when it happened. Police said someone fired shots from a vehicle into the home. The boy was shot in the leg...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Witness: woman's boyfriend also shot, killed in Citgo gas station homicide

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the incident of awoman shot on Dec. 4 at a gas station as a double homicide. The surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 News shows 36-year-old Nyeshia Liggins shopping inside the Citgo gas station near North 22 Street and West McKinley Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Liggins was with her boyfriend in the video and one witness said the two appeared to be in good spirits.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night. Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM. The reports said that person may have fled...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County traffic stop; guns, drugs located in suspect vehicle

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies conducting a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7 came across a cache of illegal firearms and drugs. According to a Facebook post by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the traffic stop was initiated shortly around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday – for a traffic violation on County Highway S.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
wgtd.org

Fatal Domestic Violence Case Heads to Kenosha Jury

(WGTD)---The trial for the Kenosha man who’s accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged girlfriend is winding down without the defendant himself testifying. 52-year-old Ranon Brownlee is on trial for the death of 26-year-old Charniese Brown at her home in Kenosha's Lincoln Park neighborhood a year-and-a-half ago. She’d been trying to break up with him. The murder unfolded on an open phone line to the Public Safety Building as Brown begged for help.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy