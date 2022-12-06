ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash commissioners re-elect board leaders

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The Nash County Board of Commissioners on Monday re-elected Commissioner Robbie Davis as chairman and Commissioner Wayne Outlaw as vice chairman of the board.

While it wasn’t surprising that the board retained its leadership, after a long election season of Democrats and Republicans demonizing one another, it may have been refreshing for observers to see Democrats on the board nominate Republicans to preside over the board’s meetings and for the Republicans to graciously accept.

Commissioner Gwen Wilkins nominated Davis. Outlaw was nominated by Marvin Arrington. Both votes were unanimous.

“The person I want to nominate has been an ever-present help to me since I’ve been on this board. This person has been fair. His leadership and tenacity have helped steer this board to where it is today. His attention to detail, inclusiveness and bi-partisanship approach to critical decision making are necessary attributes I see in a leader,” Wilkins said. “Yet this person has a sense of humor and a humbleness about him. With that said, it is without reservation that I make the motion to appoint Robbie Davis to continue as chair of this county commission.”

After the motion was seconded by Commissioners Sue Leggett and Dan Cone and approved by the board, Davis addressed the gathering.

“Commissioner Wilkins, I was not expecting all those kind words,” he said. “I’m humbled by them, and I appreciate it.”

In nominating Outlaw to serve again as vice chairman, Arrington said, “This gentleman has worked with me as I tackled some of the projects in my district. We work very well together and I’m confident we will continue to work well together. Even though he is on the opposite side of the aisle, we respect each other.”

After the motion was seconded by Fred Belfield and voted on, Outlaw rose from his seat and shook hands with Arrington and Belfield.

At the conclusion of the votes, Davis noted that divisiveness has never been a roadblock to progress during his time on the board.

“It is pleasure to serve as chairman of a board that works together as well as this board does,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that we agree on everything — believe me, we don’t. And it’s not always along party lines. Sometimes we disagree when it’s within our own party. But there’s never been an instance since I’ve been on the board that we didn’t leave a meeting and came back fresh for the next meeting to continue to work for the citizens of Nash County.”

Before the elections, District Court Judge Pell Cooper administered the oath of office to Belfield, Outlaw, Davis and Wilkins, all of whom were starting new four-year terms on the board. Only one, Wilkins, faced opposition in last month’s election.

Although she held numerous offices in the state Democratic Party, this was her first swearing-in ceremony for an elected office. The momentousness of the occasion appeared not to be lost on the 67-year-old, who assembled the largest entourage of the morning for her ceremony, which included her family, friends and State Auditor Beth Wood.

Wilkins said she and Wood developed a strong bond of friendship when they worked on party projects together in the 2000s and that she was happy Wood could be present for her swearing-in ceremony.

Belfield’s wife, Ernestine, held the Bible for her husband as the 87-year-old, who has served on the board for 24 years, took the oath of office. State Rep.-elect Allen Chesser escorted Ernestine Belfield to the front of the meeting room and helped her return to her seat.

Chesser held the Bible for Davis and Outlaw as they took their oaths together. Davis is a 20-year veteran of the board entering his sixth four-year term on the board. Outlaw has served on the board for 14 years.

