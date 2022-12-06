No player in the NBA can throw it down quite like Zion Williamson, and the New Orleans Pelicans star used the end of a game on Friday to provide a demonstration. In the final minutes of a 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns, which moved the Suns into first place in the Western Conference, Williamson got the ball with an empty court in front of him and used the occasion to deliver a 360 windmill dunk that wouldn't have looked out of place as an NBA Slam Dunk Contest entry.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 MINUTES AGO