Jenkins says Bane 'progressing;' Ja Morant 'not worried'
Ja Morant insisted that he is not worried about teammate Desmond Bane’s toe injury after Friday’s win over the Pistons.
Zion Williamson closes out Pelicans win over Suns with 360 windmill dunk
No player in the NBA can throw it down quite like Zion Williamson, and the New Orleans Pelicans star used the end of a game on Friday to provide a demonstration. In the final minutes of a 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns, which moved the Suns into first place in the Western Conference, Williamson got the ball with an empty court in front of him and used the occasion to deliver a 360 windmill dunk that wouldn't have looked out of place as an NBA Slam Dunk Contest entry.
WVNews
Analysis: Dominant Eagles' o-line worthy of MVP talk
If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league’s best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense.
WVNews
Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A season of painful defeats for the Las Vegas Raiders just got worse. Last month, they lost to a team whose coach was an ESPN analyst six days earlier. And on Thursday night, they allowed the opposing quarterback to direct two touchdown drives in the final four minutes after being picked up on waivers two days before the game.
Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
