DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are competing to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hy-Vee employees will be ringing the bells in hopes to help them win bragging rights on Dec 8, from 3 -7 p.m. Come see what the stores are doing to win this competition and get their customers for bragging rights, Hy-Vee said.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO