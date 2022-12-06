ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

KWQC

Medic EMS update, 5th Ward vacancy, and a special appearance all at the Bettendorf City Council Meeting

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Lots was on the table at the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting kicked off with a special appearance from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. Thoms won at a charity auction the ability to be mayor for a day in Bettendorf and cashed in that card at Tuesday night’s meeting. Thoms says this is quite the opportunity to bring the Quad Cities together.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Coffee shop hopes to keep the Quad Cities warm this winter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A coat rack in Downtown Davenport has some simple instructions posted on it. “Have a coat? Leave a coat. Need a coat? Take a coat.”. The owners of the coffee shop hosting the community resource said it’s great to see their customers give back. “Just...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Putnam Museum hosting Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 15-18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum’s annual holiday season tradition to celebrate the beloved book and movie is upon us. Jordyn Strange, Digital Media Specialist, informs viewers about the upcoming Polar Express Pajama Party events scheduled to be held Dec. 15-18. Families will get the chance to enjoy the “The Polar Express” film and holiday activities.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police investigating suspected threat at Augustana College

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a suspected threat directed at Augustana College, according to officials at Augustana. In a “Community Safety Notice” from the school, Augustana shared details that a suspect had been located, there is no current threat on campus, and law enforcement is looking into the incident.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed

A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police

QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Graceful Boards & Tables

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -When you own a family-run hardware store but you are also talented when it comes to food including appetizing presentation, why not branch out to do that professionally, too?. Grace Merschman is now doing custom charcuterie and grazing tables via her business Graceful Boards & Tables which...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

‘Gift Wrap to Give Back’ benefit for Nahant Marsh is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are searching for a way to take some of the holiday stress off your to-do list, consider letting the Friends of Nahant Marsh wrap your gifts. Not only will the task get completed, but the packaging with be eco-friendly and your participation will raise important funds for the ecological education center.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores compete during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are competing to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hy-Vee employees will be ringing the bells in hopes to help them win bragging rights on Dec 8, from 3 -7 p.m. Come see what the stores are doing to win this competition and get their customers for bragging rights, Hy-Vee said.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Latest hot toys for Christmas gift giving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Miranda Becker, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, discusses many of the trending, hot toys for Christmas 2022. Some truly classic toy gifts are also featured. Blain’s Farm & Fleet has two Quad Cities’ locations: 8535 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport and 5900 John Deere Road, Moline. There are stores in Geneseo and Clinton, too.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Hickory Creek Christmas Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The first-ever Hickory Creek Christmas Fair is set to be held on Dec. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hickory Creek Event Center, 3504 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport (formerly the Dug Out). Laurie McWilliams, owner of Laurie’s Mints, Cookies & More (vendor at...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
GALESBURG, IL

