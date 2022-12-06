Read full article on original website
‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Frigid Feet: A Walk in the Shoes of the Unsheltered is a benefit walk to bring awareness to the Quad Cities homeless community hosted by Christian Care QC on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8-11 a.m. which will commence from 2209 3rd Avenue, Rock Island--the non-profit’s location.
Medic EMS update, 5th Ward vacancy, and a special appearance all at the Bettendorf City Council Meeting
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Lots was on the table at the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting kicked off with a special appearance from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. Thoms won at a charity auction the ability to be mayor for a day in Bettendorf and cashed in that card at Tuesday night’s meeting. Thoms says this is quite the opportunity to bring the Quad Cities together.
Coffee shop hopes to keep the Quad Cities warm this winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A coat rack in Downtown Davenport has some simple instructions posted on it. “Have a coat? Leave a coat. Need a coat? Take a coat.”. The owners of the coffee shop hosting the community resource said it’s great to see their customers give back. “Just...
Moline high school students compete in donut eating contest as part of Share Joys Campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline High School students competed to see who could eat the most donuts Thursday while raising money for district students in need. The annual donut eating contest is sponsored by Donut Delight and is part of the district’s Share Joys Campaign. Students dressed up in...
Putnam Museum hosting Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 15-18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum’s annual holiday season tradition to celebrate the beloved book and movie is upon us. Jordyn Strange, Digital Media Specialist, informs viewers about the upcoming Polar Express Pajama Party events scheduled to be held Dec. 15-18. Families will get the chance to enjoy the “The Polar Express” film and holiday activities.
Police investigating suspected threat at Augustana College
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating a suspected threat directed at Augustana College, according to officials at Augustana. In a “Community Safety Notice” from the school, Augustana shared details that a suspect had been located, there is no current threat on campus, and law enforcement is looking into the incident.
Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service notified members of the Mercer County Ambulance District that they will no longer be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues. In a press release sent Friday from the Mercer County Ambulance District, they...
Fire crews respond to overnight house fire in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Rock Island Wednesday. The fire happened at a home on 5th Street near 23rd Avenue. A TV6 crew on the scene saw smoke coming from the house and firefighters breaking windows from the upper story. Details are...
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
Wolf Carbon Solutions presents information on pipeline to Scott Co. residents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Utilities Board and Wolf Carbon Solutions held a public meeting at the River Center, to discuss a carbon capture pipeline that would run through parts of the Quad Cities Area on Tuesday. The route has changed since Aug. 31. the last time the IUB...
Graceful Boards & Tables
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -When you own a family-run hardware store but you are also talented when it comes to food including appetizing presentation, why not branch out to do that professionally, too?. Grace Merschman is now doing custom charcuterie and grazing tables via her business Graceful Boards & Tables which...
‘Gift Wrap to Give Back’ benefit for Nahant Marsh is Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are searching for a way to take some of the holiday stress off your to-do list, consider letting the Friends of Nahant Marsh wrap your gifts. Not only will the task get completed, but the packaging with be eco-friendly and your participation will raise important funds for the ecological education center.
Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores compete during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are competing to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hy-Vee employees will be ringing the bells in hopes to help them win bragging rights on Dec 8, from 3 -7 p.m. Come see what the stores are doing to win this competition and get their customers for bragging rights, Hy-Vee said.
The Market: Bath and body gift ideas and fundraiser for Nest Café
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire.
Latest hot toys for Christmas gift giving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Miranda Becker, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, discusses many of the trending, hot toys for Christmas 2022. Some truly classic toy gifts are also featured. Blain’s Farm & Fleet has two Quad Cities’ locations: 8535 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport and 5900 John Deere Road, Moline. There are stores in Geneseo and Clinton, too.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police apprehended
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Rock Island and Bettendorf police was apprehended. Beau Eversoll, 42, was wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He was also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Hickory Creek Christmas Fair
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The first-ever Hickory Creek Christmas Fair is set to be held on Dec. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hickory Creek Event Center, 3504 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport (formerly the Dug Out). Laurie McWilliams, owner of Laurie’s Mints, Cookies & More (vendor at...
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
