Rocky Mount, NC

Wesleyan men win twice in Roger Taylor Invitational

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Two games, two days, two wins for the North Carolina Wesleyan men’s basketball team over the weekend in the Roger Taylor Invitational Tournament.

The Bishops, who have won four of their last five games, defeated Huntingdon (Alabama) 75-52 on Saturday and eased past Mid-Atlantic Christian University 79-52 on Friday in games held in Everett Gymnasium on the Wesleyan campus.

The common theme in both wins by Wesleyan (6-3 overall) were strong performances in the first half.

The Bishops shot 52.9 percent (18 of 34) in the first half while holding Huntingdon (1-6 overall) to just 31.8 percent (7 of 22) from the field en route to a 43-17 cushion.

Isaiah Lewis finished with a game-high 21 points for Wesleyan on 9 of 12 shooting from the field.

Austin Manley continued his solid play off the bench for the Bishops, as he tallied 14 points on 5 of 8 shooting, which included 4 of 6 from behind the three-point line.

Marquis Eskew had seven points in a starting role for Wesleyan, while three players came off the bench to score at least six points (Omari Bolden and R.J. Bailey collected seven points each while Sal Young added six).

Overall, the Bishops’ bench outscored Huntingdon’s bench 36-18.

Huntingdon improved its offensive output in the second half and finished shooting 39.6 percent (21 of 53), while Wesleyan finished 32 of 61 (52.5 percent) from the field.

Lewis paced Wesleyan in rebounds with 10. Bolden had four assists while Eskew and Khalid Chavis added three each.

In the victory over MACU on Friday (Dec. 2), Wesleyan jumped out to 41-22 lead and held the visitors to 30 percent from the field (21 of 70) for the game, which included just 1 of 17 from behind the arc and 9 of 21 from the free throw line.

The Bishops, meanwhile, shot 48.5 percent from the floor (32 of 66), which included 5 of 12 from the three-point line (41.7 percent). They were only 10 of 24 (41.7 percent) from the free throw line, however.

Lewis paced Wesleyan with 17 points while Chavis added 11, Eskew had nine and Kyron Kelly and Brayden Dixon each provided eight.

The Bishops’ bench provided 22 additional points as Manley chipped in 14 by making 4 of 5 shots from three-point land.

PAGE’S RETURN: The tournament marked the return of a former Northern Nash standout to Rocky Mount. Sam Page, a 5-foot-10 senior guard who played for the Knights in high school, saw action in both games for Huntingdon.

Page, a starter, finished with five points against Wesleyan in 27 minutes, making 2 of 7 shots (including a three-pointer) while adding four rebounds and two assists.

In an 87-63 loss to Greensboro on Friday, Page played 19 minutes and did not score but had three rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Hawks.

Rocky Mount, NC
