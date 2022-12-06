NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions on the first day of the league year in 2021, the widely held belief was the former No. 1 overall pick of the Rams would be looking for a new team in 2023. According to reports, the Lions haven't bought into that theory and, in fact, are leaning the opposite direction -- toward keeping the 28-year-old Goff for at least the final two years of his contract. ...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO