NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Rams rule out DT Aaron Donald (ankle) for ‘TNF’

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Quarterback John Wolford is listed as questionable with a neck injury. If he's unable to go, newly acquired Baker Mayfield and QB3 Bryce Perkins will be the only healthy quarterbacks available to the Rams. The Rams (3-9) host the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off Week 14. Los Angeles has lost six straight...
NFL: Scouting Combine

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (PK01) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton unlikely against Chiefs

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play against rival Kansas City on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. "It's not looking good right now," Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett said Wednesday. Sutton, 27, has played in every game this season, collecting 52 receptions for 688 yards, both team highs. It's the latest...
DENVER, CO
Vikings looking to lock up NFC North in Detroit

The Minnesota Vikings can wrap up the NFC North division championship with four games to spare with a victory against the surging Lions in Detroit on Sunday. The Vikings (10-2) have already clinched a tie for the division title with the Lions (5-7), who sit in second place and are winners of four of their last five games. "It would be everything to us," quarterback Kirk Cousins said of clinching...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Reports: Lions lean toward keeping Jared Goff in '23

When Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions on the first day of the league year in 2021, the widely held belief was the former No. 1 overall pick of the Rams would be looking for a new team in 2023. According to reports, the Lions haven't bought into that theory and, in fact, are leaning the opposite direction -- toward keeping the 28-year-old Goff for at least the final two years of his contract. ...
DETROIT, MI
Raiders at Rams: TNF Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their faint playoffs hopes - and perhaps coach Josh McDaniels' job - alive with a three-game winning streak. They take that momentum to Los Angeles on Thursday night to face the Rams (3-9), who are tied for the fewest wins in the NFC. The Rams tabled any hopes of a Super Bowl repeat long ago with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the shelf, along with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Report: Saints RB Mark Ingram (knee) likely out rest of season

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram sustained a slight tear of his right MCL and likely will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The injury doesn't require surgery but Ingram is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, per the report. Five weeks remain in the regular season. The injury occurred on a play with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday night's final-second loss to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bills LB Von Miller (ACL) has season-ending surgery

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller had a torn ACL after all and is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the torn ACL was discovered during Tuesday's exploratory surgery to repair the lateral meniscus and clean up cartilage damage in Miller's knee. Surgeons ended up repairing Miller's torn ACL. An MRI and other tests did not originally detect the torn...
Report: Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder to start in Week 15

Rookie Desmond Ridder is the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons when the team returns from their bye week, NFL Network reported on Thursday. Per the report, Ridder will usurp Marcus Mariota and be under center for the Falcons at New Orleans in Week 15. The 23-year-old Ridder has yet to play a snap in the regular season. He was selected by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. ...
ATLANTA, GA
