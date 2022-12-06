Effective: 2022-12-09 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Stonewall; Terry DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Rolling Plains, far southeastern Texas Panhandle, and South Plains * WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

BRISCOE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO