Killeen, TX

KCEN

Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A

KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting. The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
KILLEEN, TX
Temple PD investigate cross-fire shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says no one was injured after a bullet hit one car on the 900 block of E. Avenue B. Saturday around 5:23 p.m., officers received a call about the stray bullet. Witnesses told police that two cars had started shooting at each other, according to Temple PD.
TEMPLE, TX
Killeen Police Chief to retire in 2023

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will retire in 2023, according to Executive City of Killeen Director of Communications Janell Ford. Ford said Kimble's retirement will be effective Jan. 27. She did not provide any other information about his future. “I began my career more than three...
KILLEEN, TX
Temple woman found safe, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department confirmed via Facebook, that 75-year-old Irene Pavlica Vining has been found safe. Vining went missing Thursday after she was last seen in Hays County, according to Temple Police. Check Crime Stoppers here to see if you have seen these other missing residents.
TEMPLE, TX
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police

TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
TEMPLE, TX
Belton ISD to name new Elementary School after James Burrell

BELTON, Texas — You have to be pretty important to have something named after you. James Burrell is just that. The late Burrell was known in the Belton community as a lover, a giver and overall hard working man who dedicated his time to others more than himself. Burrell...
BELTON, TX
Two hospitalized following a shooting in Temple, police say

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department says one male and female have been hospitalized following a shooting involving two cars on North 3rd and West Killeen. According to police, the male shot the female and then proceeded to shoot himself. Police say the male has sustained life-threatening injuries. According...
TEMPLE, TX
61-year-old killed in deadly hit-and-run near Goldthwaite

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A 61-year-old two truck driver was killed in a deadly hit-and-run near Goldthwaite, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS stated that the victim is 61-year-old Patrick Morin of Buchanan Dam, Texas. DPS said that the hit-and-run occurred when Morin was securing a vehicle...
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
One hospitalized after shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. The department stated that the shooting took place in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive on Sunday, Dec. 11. They said officers responded around 4:45 p.m.
TEMPLE, TX
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. The victim has been identified as Tatiana Monae Mathis. Police said that officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Elms Rd. around...
KILLEEN, TX
Waco police charge man with human smuggling, seize over $19,000

WACO, Texas — A man has been arrested in Waco on charges of human smuggling, according to the Waco Police Department. Department Public Information Officer Bryton Johnson stated that Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8, and charged with four counts of Smuggling of Persons, which is a second-degree felony.
WACO, TX
Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
TEMPLE, TX
Waco Police arrest 2nd suspect in theft of $750k worth of vehicles

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department arrested the second suspect in the theft of around $750,000 worth of vehicles Tuesday. Police say they arrested 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez after he was found in a local motel with a stolen vehicle. They arrested the first suspect, 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez on...
WACO, TX
Waco, TX
