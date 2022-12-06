Read full article on original website
Related
Killeen City Council approves amended version of Proposition A
KILLEEN, Texas — In a 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council approved an amended version of Proposition A, the ordinance that would decriminalize low-levels of marijuana possession, during Tuesday night's meeting. The amended version, filed by Councilmember Jessica Gonzalez, removes Section 22-83 of the ordinance, which would've stopped Killeen...
Killeen Chamber of Commerce still serving Killeen after Tuesday Night Fire
KILLEEN, Texas — A fire broke out Tuesday night at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce that caused minimal damage. Officials say had the crews that arrived on scene been any later, the building could've been turned to ash. "A fire doubles in size every minute. So when you...
Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
Temple PD investigate cross-fire shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says no one was injured after a bullet hit one car on the 900 block of E. Avenue B. Saturday around 5:23 p.m., officers received a call about the stray bullet. Witnesses told police that two cars had started shooting at each other, according to Temple PD.
Killeen Police Chief to retire in 2023
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble will retire in 2023, according to Executive City of Killeen Director of Communications Janell Ford. Ford said Kimble's retirement will be effective Jan. 27. She did not provide any other information about his future. “I began my career more than three...
Temple woman found safe, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department confirmed via Facebook, that 75-year-old Irene Pavlica Vining has been found safe. Vining went missing Thursday after she was last seen in Hays County, according to Temple Police. Check Crime Stoppers here to see if you have seen these other missing residents.
Local residents still pushing for promised stoplight at dangerous Lorena intersection
LORENA, Texas — A Central Texas intersection, widely considered dangerous, was supposed to have stoplights installed by the end of the year. However, so far it has been left untouched by repair crews. The intersection in question is just south of Waco between Old Lorena and Chapel roads. There's...
H-E-B Feast of Sharing bringing holiday meals to local communities
KILLEEN, Texas — As the holidays kick into full swing in Central Texas, H-E-B is doing its part to give the gift of food and fun back to the community. The chain is preparing to host its annual Feast of Sharing events across the state, including dinners in Temple, Killeen and Waco.
Temple home robbed while family was inside, says Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas — A home in Temple was robbed on Sunday, Dec 11 while the family was still inside, says the Temple Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call around 12:27 a.m. along the 5100 block of Davy Crockett St. Witnesses said four men...
Belton ISD to name new Elementary School after James Burrell
BELTON, Texas — You have to be pretty important to have something named after you. James Burrell is just that. The late Burrell was known in the Belton community as a lover, a giver and overall hard working man who dedicated his time to others more than himself. Burrell...
Ground Game Texas asking for Prop A petition signatures at Saturday event
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Ground Game Texas is asking community members to come to Carl Levin Park and sign the referendum petition to make Prop A the law on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Harker Heights passed Prop A, which decriminalized low-level...
Two hospitalized following a shooting in Temple, police say
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department says one male and female have been hospitalized following a shooting involving two cars on North 3rd and West Killeen. According to police, the male shot the female and then proceeded to shoot himself. Police say the male has sustained life-threatening injuries. According...
61-year-old killed in deadly hit-and-run near Goldthwaite
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A 61-year-old two truck driver was killed in a deadly hit-and-run near Goldthwaite, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS stated that the victim is 61-year-old Patrick Morin of Buchanan Dam, Texas. DPS said that the hit-and-run occurred when Morin was securing a vehicle...
One hospitalized after shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department. The department stated that the shooting took place in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive on Sunday, Dec. 11. They said officers responded around 4:45 p.m.
Man dies after he crashes into a construction vehicle in Copperas Cove, police say
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Police say a man died after he crashed into a construction vehicle in the 1800 block of East Business Highway 190 on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to police, the man was identified as 34-year-old Ali Hussein Ibrahim of Kempner, Texas. Police say on...
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. The victim has been identified as Tatiana Monae Mathis. Police said that officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Elms Rd. around...
Waco police charge man with human smuggling, seize over $19,000
WACO, Texas — A man has been arrested in Waco on charges of human smuggling, according to the Waco Police Department. Department Public Information Officer Bryton Johnson stated that Bertin Lopez-Jimenez was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 8, and charged with four counts of Smuggling of Persons, which is a second-degree felony.
Temple Police looking for two suspects in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects in a theft at a Walmart in Temple. According to police, the theft occurred at a Temple Walmart on Dec. 6. It was not specified which Walmart the theft occurred at. The department is asking...
Man charged with robbery and evading arrest after Killeen robbery
KILLEEN, Texas — One man has been charged with multiple crimes after a robbery in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. According to KPD, officers responded to a call about a robbery and stolen vehicle at Lions Club Park around 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 6. Officers stated that...
Waco Police arrest 2nd suspect in theft of $750k worth of vehicles
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department arrested the second suspect in the theft of around $750,000 worth of vehicles Tuesday. Police say they arrested 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez after he was found in a local motel with a stolen vehicle. They arrested the first suspect, 33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez on...
KCEN
Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0