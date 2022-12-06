Some of the best SZA songs sound like buzzed rants to yourself in the mirror—dissociative and confrontational, hitting truths a little too raw to handle sober. “Why can’t I stay alone just by myself? Wish I was comfortable just myself,” she lamented on CTRL opener “Supermodel,” torching a relationship but still unable to move on. On “Drew Barrymore”: “I get so lonely I forget what I’m worth.” Half a decade later, SZA’s still hooking up with exes she has no business entertaining and cringing at the aftermath, craving the self-sufficiency that would save her grief. The reputational damage lingers like a hangover: “My past can’t escape me/My pussy precedes me,” she sings on “Blind,” a dazzling statement piece from her new album SOS. Fuck! They hate to see a sexually liberated woman from New Jersey winning.

