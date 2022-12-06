Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Related
Daily Princetonian
Bring back Zoom lectures and recordings
Spring of 2022 was a semester of loosening restrictions: The University-wide mask mandate was lifted and classes were held in person. As the semester kicked off, students “signed a petition requesting remote options for teaching and learning throughout the full spring semester.”. To address these students’ concerns, Dean of...
Daily Princetonian
The fight for an African Studies Department at Princeton
Princeton doesn’t have an African Studies department — instead, we have a Program in African Studies that consists of faculty with interests related to Africa. But what’s the future of African Studies at Princeton? In this special episode, we speak to students and faculty to find out.
Daily Princetonian
‘Art is the language of the marginalized’: Student leaders on the origins of the Sankofa fashion show
The Akan word ‘Sankofa’ means “it is not taboo to fetch what is at risk of being left behind.” Sankofa is often depicted as a mythical bird, with its neck turned backwards, even while it is flying forward. Naming the annual fashion event after this symbol encapsulates the experience of many people among the Black and African diaspora at Princeton: the metaphorical back-turned neck gives them a chance to look back at and engage in their cultures, even while in the Orange Bubble.
Daily Princetonian
Faculty explore healing, media, intersectionality in new AAS course offerings
The Spring 2023 course catalog features 23 new courses in or cross-listed with the African American Studies Department (AAS), spanning a range of disciplines including theater, poetry, and journalism. This is the most new courses of any department, barring Freshman Seminars, according to the catalog. In conversations with The Daily...
Daily Princetonian
‘It's life changing’: QuestBridge students match with Princeton
On Dec. 1, high school students across the country were admitted to the University via the QuestBridge National College Match. In keeping with an announcement made earlier this year, the University has not released admissions statistics about the Class of 2027, according to an email from University Spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss, including the number of QuestBridge recipients.
Daily Princetonian
Hobson College designed ugly enough to dissuade photo shoots
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Recently, fences surrounding the Hobson College construction were updated to show the vision for the project, eliciting concern from the University community. Upon the destruction of First College, which was praised by students (and cockroaches) for its comfortable accommodations and breathtaking...
Daily Princetonian
‘This is hate speech’: Students harassed by extremist protestors on campus
Content Warning: This article includes mention of violent hate speech. A group of self-identifying Christian protestors stood along Washington Road across from Robertson Hall on Tuesday, making sexist, homophobic, antisemitic, Islamophobic, anti-Catholic, and otherwise offensive remarks to the surrounding crowd of students. They were met by counter-protestors from the University community.
Book discussion at FIU turns into emotional rebuke of claims that Cubans are not exiles
It was supposed to be another routine event in the series of regular book presentations organized by Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute: on the podium, a respected scholar authoritatively presenting her most recent research. In the audience, a few attendants asking polite questions.
Daily Princetonian
The Self essay
To digest life in this world is such a messy undertaking that I find great satisfaction when everything seems to converge in a point of understanding — a point in which it all, for a moment oh so brief, assumes some unifying clarity. Oftentimes, this arrives a couple weeks into the semester, in the form of my courses melding into one overlapping set of questions and ideas — no longer discrete sets of readings, discussion posts, and final essays. This semester, I have felt everything barreling toward a most essential question of the self. Montaigne and Camus, Impressionist artworks and other European landmarks, they’ve all been racing to make sense of the self, the individual — or at least that’s how they’ve entered my mind.
Daily Princetonian
‘A rediscovery of the ancient world’: Anthony Grafton discusses new book
Anthony Grafton is a historian of Renaissance Europe and the Henry Putnam University Professor of History at Princeton, where he has taught since 1975. His most recent book, co-authored with Maren Elisabeth Schwab of the University of Kiel in Germany, is “The Art of Discovery: Digging into the Past in Renaissance Europe,” published by Princeton University Press in November.
Daily Princetonian
Daniels ’24 elected USG president, gender-neutral bathroom referendum passes
Stephen Daniels ’24 was elected President by a nearly 40 point margin in this year’s Undergraduate Student Government (USG) winter elections. The Senate-initiated referendum on gender-neutral bathrooms in dorms passed with 58 percent of the votes, with 27 percent voting no and 15 percent voting to abstain. The...
Daily Princetonian
Growing up Buddhist during the holiday season
As the fall semester comes to a close, it’s hard to keep count of all of the Christmas decorations that have popped up around Princeton’s campus. On a brisk day in November, I was walking by McCarter Theatre when I noticed it had been decorated with giant Christmas wreaths. I took out my phone to snap a picture, but decided against it. Instead, I kept walking, fleeing the wind that cut through my jacket.
Daily Princetonian
‘It’s all I ever wanted to do, sit with language’: Q&A with Translator in Residence Saskia Vogel
Saskia Vogel, a translator in residence at Princeton for the fall of 2022, is a writer, screenwriter, and translator from Swedish and German into English. In 2021, she received an English PEN Translates Award and her novel “Girls Lost” was a PEN America Literary Award Finalist. Her debut novel, “Permission,” was published in five languages and longlisted for the Believer Award. She’s currently translating Linnea Axelsson’s epic poem “Ædnan,” which explores Sámi history as experienced by two Sámi families. The Sámi are an indigenous group recognized as one of Sweden’s official national minorities.
Daily Princetonian
Third annual Wintersession to offer 525 courses
The Office of Campus Engagement (OCE) will host Princeton’s third annual Wintersession on Jan. 16-29, offering 525 free courses taught by administrators, faculty members, students, and community members. The 525 courses offered this January will be led by 389 on-campus facilitators. Additionally, 15 facilitators were hired from the Princeton,...
Comments / 0