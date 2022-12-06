ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Wizards' Will Barton: Sitting out Friday

Barton (foot) won't play in Friday's matchup with the Pacers. Barton will sit out the opening leg of a back-to-back set due to left foot sprain, joining Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) on the sideline. In his stead, Anthony Gill and Jordan Goodwin are the favorites see expanded roles. Barton's next chance to suit up will come on Saturday against the Clippers.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder

In the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Raiders, Connor Shelton committed a mindless penalty. It cost his Los Angeles Rams a realistic chance at three points and for a while, seemed like it could cost them any hope of tying or winning the game. Fortunately for Shelton, he was one-upped later Read more... The post Raiders lose on remarkably stupid penalty by former first rounder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return

Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two helpers in Wednesday's win

Kuznetsov had two assists -- one on the power play -- while adding four shots, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Kuznetsov helped T.J. Oshie tie it at a goal apiece in the second period with the extra man before adding a helper on Washington's final goal, scored into an empty net with nine seconds left in the third by Alex Ovechkin. With four assists in his last three games, Kuznetsov has raised his season total to 17 in 27 games, but he remains stuck on three goals.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday

Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Designated to return from IR

Maddox (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday. The Eagles have now opened a 21-day practice window for Maddox to return to the active roster following his stint on IR with a hamstring injury. The cornerback has missed the team's last four games and appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Giants. Maddox has produced 27 tackles, three pass deflections, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over six games this year.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday

Burks (concussion) wasn't spot at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since being concussed in Week 13 against the Eagles. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy should have an alternative lined up. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts have a lot more busts than booms in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist

McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires

Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14

Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports

Braves' Joe Jimenez: Acquired by Atlanta

Atlanta acquired Jimenez from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder-outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy, minor league left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham and cash considerations. Jimenez finally broke through for the Tigers in 2022, producing a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB ratio over 56.2 innings. He figures to slide...
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins took advantage of a match penalty to Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner to beat the Sabres 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Nick Bolton: Gigantic outing in loss

Bolton logged 16 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bengals. Bolton set a new career high while once again playing every defensive snap in this resounding Week 14 performance. The second-year linebacker has been the Chiefs' top tacker this season, so, with the team's defense unable to get off the field for much of the game, this resounding production followed. Bolton has now logged double-digit stops in each of the last three games, and he currently ranks as the league's fifth-leading tackler (122) through 13 weeks. However, he might not see as many tackling opportunities if the Broncos' stumbling offense fails to establish any consistency versus Kansas City in Week 14.
KANSAS CITY, MO

