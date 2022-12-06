ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating burglary at home on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary at a home on Madison’s near west side Wednesday evening. In an incident report, police said the home’s residents returned to their home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a back door kicked in and every room ransacked.
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar

BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of 1st Center Avenue.
Charges filed against man in State Street shooting; suspect still at large

MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have filed charges against a man suspected of shooting another man on State Street last week. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, both of which have repeater enhancers attached.
Driver pronounced dead after vehicle fire in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are investigating after a driver was found dead Friday in a vehicle that was on fire in Dane County. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, McFarland Police Department officers and McFarland Fire and EMS officials were called around 11:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Highway AB at US 51 in the Town of Dunn.
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
Man sentenced to life in prison with no chance of early release for 2021 homicide

MADISON, Wis. — A man convicted of killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of an early release. Tamas Smith, 53, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a four-and-a-half-day trial in Dane County Court. The jury deliberated for just over five hours before passing along their verdict.
Sauk Prairie police searching for man suspected of stealing expensive tools

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Police in Sauk Prairie are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a locked construction trailer and stealing expensive tools and equipment from inside. Authorities said the burglary happened around 11:20 p.m. when the trailer was parked outside of a new construction home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street in Prairie Du Sac....
Madison LGBTQ+ bar hosts active shooter training

MADISON, Wis. — A local LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub opened its doors Saturday for an active shooter training. The training comes in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, that left five people dead and 19 injured. Saturday’s two-hour training...
Semi crash shuts down portion of Highway 151 outside Dickeyville; driver suffers life-threatening injuries

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving two semi-trucks near Dickeyville Friday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. Highway 151 near Hill Climb Road. ﻿ In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old driver from Colorado in a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck was passing another...
Wisconsin woman sentenced to life for killing grandmother, setting home on fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing her grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2021. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 11, 2021, Fort Atkinson Police and Fire responded to a home on Foster Street to a report of a house fire. At the scene, a neighbor reportedly told Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ryan Walters that a "heavyset female and young child left prior to the fire."
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
