Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Salon owner gives herself a Grinch makeover at nursing home in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – A La Crosse salon owner is using her unique talent to spread some holiday cheer. April Benson spent a morning at the Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center, painting herself to look like Dr. Seuss’ classic Christmas character, the Grinch. Benson started doing Grinch makeovers...
x1071.com
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
x1071.com
Boscobel Native to appear on the Food Network
A Boscobel Native won a coveted spot on the Food Network’s popular Christmas Cookie Challenge reality bake-off competition and the chance to win $10,000. Gerryanne Bohn, who graduated in 2008 from Boscobel High School, will have her Food Network cookie baking competition aired on Sunday, December 11th at 7 pm titled, “Christmas Then and Now”. She will compete against professional bakers, home bakers like Gerryanne.
Comments / 0