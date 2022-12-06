Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Franktown family kicks off 6th year of epic Christmas light showNatasha LovatoFranktown, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign countryDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast
The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
Colorado football transfer portal updates: Austin Johnson plans to move on
The transfer portal is officially open for business. Let the madness begin! BuffStampede.com will keep you updated here on all the latest Colorado transfer portal movement...
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
How aid was provided to migrants who arrived in Denver
The aid provided to migrants who arrived in Denver this week was not ready to go at a moment's notice. Instead, it was a team effort between the City of Denver and several nonprofit groups.
9News
Colorado HS athletes shine at state spirit championships
DENVER — The high school state spirit championships are officially underway. The chance to celebrate the teams that spend so much time during the year supporting others is special, and Colorado is home to some of the very best spirit squads. Watch the extended highlights above and catch the...
9News
Broomfield's Canon Juarez wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — After leading the Broomfield Eagles to their first state football championship since 1984, Canon Juarez is now preparing for basketball season. The only problem is, 9NEWS and Scotty Gange weren't ready to close the book on the football celebration just yet!. Juarez was sensational in the...
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed
The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
