The Comeback

Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast

The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Colorado HS athletes shine at state spirit championships

DENVER — The high school state spirit championships are officially underway. The chance to celebrate the teams that spend so much time during the year supporting others is special, and Colorado is home to some of the very best spirit squads. Watch the extended highlights above and catch the...
Broomfield's Canon Juarez wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — After leading the Broomfield Eagles to their first state football championship since 1984, Canon Juarez is now preparing for basketball season. The only problem is, 9NEWS and Scotty Gange weren't ready to close the book on the football celebration just yet!. Juarez was sensational in the...
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed

The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
