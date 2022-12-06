Titans rookie Treylon Burks recovering from concussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is in concussion protocol and his status is in question for Sunday when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Nissan Stadium.

“He is feeling well, and we will see how he progresses through the week,” head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I was happy to see him after the game, see him when we landed and see him this morning. He is doing well.”

Burks was concussed on a 25-yard touchdown catch when he took a wicked hit from Eagles defensive back Marcus Epps. Epps was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but was not ejected from the game.

Vrabel would not say if he should have been.

“I don’t know. The league office handles that. Troy (Vincent Jr.), Perry (Fewell), and Walt (Anderson) handled those. That is not done on the field. Just reach out to them. I haven’t gotten a response yet.”

It was a disappointing quick end for a young player who has started to make a dent for the Titans. Despite missing four games with a toe injury, Burks leads the team with 359 yards receiving and six receptions over 20 yards.

