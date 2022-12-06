KINGWOOD — Kingwood could have a warming center this winter if the Family Resources Network (FRN) can find a location to set it up. A warming center is a short-term emergency center that operates when temperatures or a combination of weather factors such as wind chill or wind and temperature become dangerous for those who do not have access to adequate shelter. Their main purpose is the prevention of death and injury from exposure to the elements.

