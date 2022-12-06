ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippi, WV

Solid Waste Authority discusses recycling needs

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Solid Waste Authority Board discussed promoting recycling and other projects at its Wednesday meeting. Don Smith, president of the board, said he is working on a spring advertisement campaign for recycling. He told board members the cost for space on the electronic sign across from Walmart is $750 a month. Smith said the advertisement would be seen once every minute.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Addiction recovery service looking to serve Preston County

KINGWOOD — The owners of Recovery Care told the Preston County Commission this week they hope to extend some of the addiction recovery services they provide into Preston County. Dr. Heather Rosen-Turley and her husband, Mark Turley, own and operate Recovery Care, with facilities in Keyser and Pennsylvania.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Terra Alta Civic Club meets goal to place wreaths on veterans' graves

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club has announced that its goal to cover the veteran’s graves in the Terra Alta Cemetery has been reached. More than 600 wreaths are on their way from Maine being driven by a volunteer driver. They are due on Saturday. Also, on Saturday, volunteers will be planting flags to mark where the wreaths will be placed on Dec. 17.
TERRA ALTA, WV
Man killed in Monongalia County, West Virginia, crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision Friday. Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the Interstate 79 overpass. At the scene, Charles Hicks, from Core, Monongalia County, was pronounced dead by Mon County EMS.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Family Resource Center wants to establish warming center

KINGWOOD — Kingwood could have a warming center this winter if the Family Resources Network (FRN) can find a location to set it up. A warming center is a short-term emergency center that operates when temperatures or a combination of weather factors such as wind chill or wind and temperature become dangerous for those who do not have access to adequate shelter. Their main purpose is the prevention of death and injury from exposure to the elements.
KINGWOOD, WV
Another non-credible threat: More than 40% of Washington Irving students absent on Friday after false social media post

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A social media post Thursday evening was quickly proved non-credible, but it impacted Washington Irving Middle School, said Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler. The biggest impact was on attendance, as more than 40% of WI students stayed home Friday, according to officials. Of the 537...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
County commission asked to help fund repairs to Bull Run Road

KINGWOOD — Preston commissioners are being asked to contribute $50,000 of federal stimulus money toward repair of the Bull Run Road to make it safe for emergency service providers to travel. The request was one of several American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) points of business that Commissioners Don Smith...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Community calendar 12.09

• The Kingwood Public Library’s annual Children’s Christmas Party for newborn through age 13 will be held 10 a.m. til noon. A movie will not be shown this year. There will be special events, refreshments and a visit from Santa. Call the library to register, at 304-329-1499.
KINGWOOD, WV
Neil Lynn Brake, former Bridgeport councilman, passes away aged 91

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV, surrounded by his family. He was born December 29, 1930, in McWhorter, WV, the son of the late Guilford and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Harvard students visit Bridgeport, West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from Harvard University recently spent four days in the Bridgeport area to learn about the economic challenges and opportunities unique to West Virginia. The 23 graduate students are part of a special Master in Business Administration program hosted by the Harvard Business School.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVU Extension invites youths to explore computer science at 4-H Code Camp

WESTON — From smartwatches and robots to video games and apps — today’s digital world runs on code. At West Virginia University Extension’s 4-H Code Camp, youth from across the state will have the opportunity to learn one of the world’s most in-demand skills through fun, hands-on coding activities.
WESTON, WV
David Spicer Chatt

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David Spicer Chatt, 68, of Clarksburg, on December 8, 2022, at Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. The family would like to thank the staff for being so caring. David...
CLARKSBURG, WV

