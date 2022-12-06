Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
Shreveport Man Found Guilty for Waving Gun During Road Rage Incident
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase
KTBS
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
KSLA
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man
KSLA
Man found guilty of pulling gun on someone in parking lot in road rage incident
ktalnews.com
Jury convicts man of assault after waving gun at fellow bank customer
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
KTBS
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint This Saturday
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday evening, December 10, starting at 8:00 p.m., that will continue to run into early Sunday morning at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish. The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired...
KNOE TV8
Timothy Williams reacts after former MPD officer sentenced for kicking him in the face
SHREVEPORT, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe Police Officer has been sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison. Jared Desadier received his sentence on December 7 in Shreveport. Desadier was caught on body-camera video kicking a handcuffed Timothy Williams in the face in April 2020. “I was grateful,” Williams told...
KSLA
Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police release images of man believed to have burglarized business
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police have identified a suspect in a business burglary at a business on Fairfield Avenue. Police say the burglary happened on November 17 in the 1100 block of Fairfield Avenue. Security footage from the business shows a person police suspect committed the burglaries,...
KTBS
Major crash on East 70th Street and Dixie Meadow Road
SHREVEPORT, La. - A major crash occurred on East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road in Shreveport Thursday evening. According to police, an 18-wheeler pulled out unsafely forcing two cars to stop. A third car was unable to stop and collided with one of the stopped vehicles. Police said one woman...
KTBS
Shreveport man pleads guilty to felony highway obstruction
KTBS
Shreveport man accused of armed robbery with tree branch
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is charged with armed robbery after Shreveport police say he attacked a store clerk with a tree branch. Willie Mandigo, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning after patrol units responded to a store in the 600 block of East 70th Street. The store clerk suffered multiple lacerations to his hands and arms.
KTBS
Ex-cop sentenced to 6 1/2 years for kicking suspect in face
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former north Louisiana police officer has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for kicking a suspect in the face in 2020, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday. Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months detention by a federal judge...
KSLA
Man sentenced after shooting AK 47 inside sister’s home, terrorizing children
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his fourth felony offense and an additional five years for being in possession of a firearm as a felon, reports the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. Issac Denzel Watson fired a gun into...
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
KTBS
Bossier City Police Department to host job fair
BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department. BCPD is hosting a job fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bossier City...
