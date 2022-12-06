ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase

A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court Thursday, December 8, 2022. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

MINDEN, La. -- A Coushatta man died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Webster Parish. Troopers said Paul Born, 57, was driving his 2023 Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 371 when he left the road, hit an embankment, went through a creek and a struck a tree.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him

Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
COUSHATTA, LA
KSLA

Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Major crash on East 70th Street and Dixie Meadow Road

SHREVEPORT, La. - A major crash occurred on East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road in Shreveport Thursday evening. According to police, an 18-wheeler pulled out unsafely forcing two cars to stop. A third car was unable to stop and collided with one of the stopped vehicles. Police said one woman...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man pleads guilty to felony highway obstruction

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards pleaded guilty Thursday in Caddo District Court. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when he changed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man accused of armed robbery with tree branch

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is charged with armed robbery after Shreveport police say he attacked a store clerk with a tree branch. Willie Mandigo, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning after patrol units responded to a store in the 600 block of East 70th Street. The store clerk suffered multiple lacerations to his hands and arms.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ex-cop sentenced to 6 1/2 years for kicking suspect in face

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A former north Louisiana police officer has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for kicking a suspect in the face in 2020, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday. Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months detention by a federal judge...
MONROE, LA
K945

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Bossier City Police Department to host job fair

BOSSIER CITY, La. - If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department. BCPD is hosting a job fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bossier City...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

