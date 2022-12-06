In an interview with PEOPLE, Nicholas Meyer reminisces about his time working with the late actress on the 1982 sequel, including what she did that he loved and William Shatner shunned Nicholas Meyer knew there was something special about Kirstie Alley the moment he met her for a possible role in his film, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. At the time, Alley, who would go on to be a film and TV icon, had so little experience in the industry, she "faked" her résumé. But,...

