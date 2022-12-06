ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MSNBC

Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Jen Psaki discuss the legislative impact this will have for Democrats.Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC

Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff

In his concession speech, Herschel Walker thanked his supporters and donors, adding that his campaign put up “one heck of a fight” for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate seat. Walker encouraged Americans to continue to cast their votes in upcoming elections as he will “never stop fighting for Georgia.” Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC

Steve Kornacki: Changing demographics in Atlanta area helped Warnock's campaign

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. Steve Kornacki discusses Warnock's win.Dec. 7, 2022.
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
MSNBC

Why Warnock’s triumph over Walker in Georgia was so impressive

Georgia Republicans, for the most part, had an excellent election year. There were nine statewide contests in the Peach State in 2022, and GOP candidates won eight of them with relative ease. Georgia voters rewarded Republican candidates with the governor’s office, the state House, and the state Senate, while easily re-electing nine Republicans to the U.S. House, each of whom won in a landslide.
MSNBC

‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker

Chris Hayes: Two things remain unclear. First, we don't know if McCarthy actually has enough support from his fellow Republicans to become Speaker of the House. And second, we have no idea what his or any other Republican's actual, tangible governing agenda would look like.Dec. 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Why some Republicans have created a Senate ‘Breakfast Club’

A month after the midterm elections, it’s difficult to overstate just how deep the divisions are among Senate Republicans. GOP senators found themselves divided on whether to hold leadership elections. They were also divided on who to elect to leadership positions. They were also divided on who to blame for their electoral disappointments.
MSNBC

What the RNC infighting could mean for GOP politics

The knives are out at the Republican National Committee after lawyer Harmeet Dhillon announced Monday her bid to oust Ronna McDaniel as the group's leader.. In a post last week about former President Donald Trump’s power over the GOP, I mentioned Dhillon is one of several MAGA-loving conservatives recently tasked with charting a path forward for the RNC after the party's historic failure in this year's midterm elections. The insurgent candidate chose, fittingly, to announce her campaign during a television interview with Fox News conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson.
MSNBC

Charges from DeSantis’ election crimes office keep falling apart

The pattern is unmistakable: Cases from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes office keep ending up in court, and as The Miami Herald reported, they keep collapsing. A Miami judge has tossed out another voter fraud case brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ elections police, the third case to fall apart since the governor announced the arrests. On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Laura Anne Stuzin reached the same conclusion as another Miami judge did in a different voter’s case, saying that statewide prosecutors didn’t have the ability to bring charges against Ronald Lee Miller.
MSNBC

GOP's Brittney Griner rage is stupid, ironic and stunningly cruel

Following WNBA star Brittney Griner’s negotiated release from Russian captivity Thursday, my Twitter feed was (predictably) full of right-wing extremists feigning outrage over the return of a wrongfully detained American. Generally speaking, I encourage you to do as I have: Prioritize joy about Griner’s return rather than concern yourself...
MSNBC

For Dems, there’s a big difference between 51 and 50 Senate seats

A few weeks ago, after U.S. Senate races in Arizona and Nevada were called for the Democratic incumbents, an important truth came into focus: Republicans, who had high expectations about taking control of the chamber, had come up short. No matter what happened in Georgia’s runoff election, the GOP would be in the minority.
