Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
MSNBC
Rev. Al: Warnock's win in the Senate will have a policy impact
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Jen Psaki discuss the legislative impact this will have for Democrats.Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff
In his concession speech, Herschel Walker thanked his supporters and donors, adding that his campaign put up “one heck of a fight” for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate seat. Walker encouraged Americans to continue to cast their votes in upcoming elections as he will “never stop fighting for Georgia.” Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch
Award-winning poet Caroline Randall Williams, the writer-in-large at Vanderbilt University, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her latest essay in which she calls Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker a "fundamental assault by the Republican Party on the dignity of Black Americans."Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Steve Kornacki: Changing demographics in Atlanta area helped Warnock's campaign
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican football star Herschel Walker on Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election, NBC News projects, handing President Joe Biden and his party a key win. Warnock’s victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate after two years under a 50-50 divide, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. Steve Kornacki discusses Warnock's win.Dec. 7, 2022.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
MSNBC
Booker cites gap between Republican voters and GOP electeds in midterm failures
Senator Cory Booker points out issues on which there is overlapping, bipartisan approval among voters, but not among Republican elected representatives, suggesting that difference played a role in voter rejection of Republican candidates in the midterm elections. Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
What Sen. Warnock's win really means for the battle over reproductive rights
After the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, and Georgia’s reinstatement of its 6-week abortion ban, women, girls and those who can become pregnant there had good reason to fear the loss of their reproductive rights. While access to abortion has become a hot-button political issue...
MSNBC
Why Warnock’s triumph over Walker in Georgia was so impressive
Georgia Republicans, for the most part, had an excellent election year. There were nine statewide contests in the Peach State in 2022, and GOP candidates won eight of them with relative ease. Georgia voters rewarded Republican candidates with the governor’s office, the state House, and the state Senate, while easily re-electing nine Republicans to the U.S. House, each of whom won in a landslide.
MSNBC
Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings
Senate Democratic Campaign Chairman Gary Peters (D-MI) joins Andrea Mitchell following Senator Rafael Warnock's victory in the Georgia Senate runoff. Peters promises more oversight with the working Democratic majority and previews findings of their investigation into the U.S. government’s failures handling the Covid-19 pandemic.Dec. 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Past Election Day, Senator Warnock brings unique qualities to the Senate
MSNBC
Raphael Warnock’s win over Herschel Walker is bigger than politics
In the Georgia race for U.S. Senate, Raphael Warnock was a very good candidate, and Herschel Walker was a particularly awful one. We don’t need the results of Tuesday’s runoff election to reach that conclusion. And in a state that Democrats almost never win, Warnock did, adding to...
MSNBC
Sen. Peters: Dems were able to clearly contrast where they were against GOP extremism
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., joins Morning Joe to discuss Sen. Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff and the Democrats' in the history-defying midterm elections.Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker
Chris Hayes: Two things remain unclear. First, we don't know if McCarthy actually has enough support from his fellow Republicans to become Speaker of the House. And second, we have no idea what his or any other Republican's actual, tangible governing agenda would look like.Dec. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Why some Republicans have created a Senate ‘Breakfast Club’
A month after the midterm elections, it’s difficult to overstate just how deep the divisions are among Senate Republicans. GOP senators found themselves divided on whether to hold leadership elections. They were also divided on who to elect to leadership positions. They were also divided on who to blame for their electoral disappointments.
MSNBC
Joy Reid: Georgia and America averted a disaster and instead made history
Team Trump needs to do some soul searching after the triumph of Sen. Raphael Warnock and the defeat of many Donald Trump-backed candidates nationwide. Joy Reid and her panel discuss whether it is likely that a serious reevaluation of GOP strategy will take place.Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
What the RNC infighting could mean for GOP politics
The knives are out at the Republican National Committee after lawyer Harmeet Dhillon announced Monday her bid to oust Ronna McDaniel as the group's leader.. In a post last week about former President Donald Trump’s power over the GOP, I mentioned Dhillon is one of several MAGA-loving conservatives recently tasked with charting a path forward for the RNC after the party's historic failure in this year's midterm elections. The insurgent candidate chose, fittingly, to announce her campaign during a television interview with Fox News conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson.
MSNBC
Charges from DeSantis’ election crimes office keep falling apart
The pattern is unmistakable: Cases from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes office keep ending up in court, and as The Miami Herald reported, they keep collapsing. A Miami judge has tossed out another voter fraud case brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ elections police, the third case to fall apart since the governor announced the arrests. On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Laura Anne Stuzin reached the same conclusion as another Miami judge did in a different voter’s case, saying that statewide prosecutors didn’t have the ability to bring charges against Ronald Lee Miller.
MSNBC
GOP's Brittney Griner rage is stupid, ironic and stunningly cruel
Following WNBA star Brittney Griner’s negotiated release from Russian captivity Thursday, my Twitter feed was (predictably) full of right-wing extremists feigning outrage over the return of a wrongfully detained American. Generally speaking, I encourage you to do as I have: Prioritize joy about Griner’s return rather than concern yourself...
MSNBC
For Dems, there’s a big difference between 51 and 50 Senate seats
A few weeks ago, after U.S. Senate races in Arizona and Nevada were called for the Democratic incumbents, an important truth came into focus: Republicans, who had high expectations about taking control of the chamber, had come up short. No matter what happened in Georgia’s runoff election, the GOP would be in the minority.
