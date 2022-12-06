ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mercedcountytimes.com

Two new Republicans to represent region

Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Arbor Gallery welcomes ‘Really Big Show,’ and Santa!

Saturday, Dec. 3, was a busy day for Arbor Gallery in downtown Merced. The reception for the Really BIG Show was a big success, and later that day, Santa arrived to the delight of many children who were waiting for his visit. Santa’s next visit is scheduled for Dec. 10,...
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall

Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Local hospitals see spike in flu, infant respiratory viruses

Merced hospitals are experiencing an unusually high number of patients with the flu and respiratory viruses this fall. The emergency waiting room at Mercy Hospital has been closed to the public in order to make room for a surge in cases that doctors there are struggling to understand. “For some...
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy