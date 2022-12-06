Read full article on original website
Related
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
mercedcountytimes.com
Arbor Gallery welcomes ‘Really Big Show,’ and Santa!
Saturday, Dec. 3, was a busy day for Arbor Gallery in downtown Merced. The reception for the Really BIG Show was a big success, and later that day, Santa arrived to the delight of many children who were waiting for his visit. Santa’s next visit is scheduled for Dec. 10,...
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
mercedcountytimes.com
Local hospitals see spike in flu, infant respiratory viruses
Merced hospitals are experiencing an unusually high number of patients with the flu and respiratory viruses this fall. The emergency waiting room at Mercy Hospital has been closed to the public in order to make room for a surge in cases that doctors there are struggling to understand. “For some...
goldrushcam.com
Woman Arrested on Several Firearm Charges After Fresno Police Stop Vehicle for Speeding in a Residential Area
December 9, 2022 - Wednesday night, Northeast DST officers were patrolling the area of Barstow Avenue and Fresno Street when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through a neighborhood. A traffic stop was conducted and multiple occupants were contacted. During the investigation, officers developed reasonable...
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Four Suspects Involved in a Robbery at Lowe’s in Fresno (With Video)
December 7, 2022 - Fresno Police Department reports that on November 13, 2022, at 7:08 P.M., four suspects entered Lowe's located at 7651 North Blackstone Avenue and stole several items from the business. They attempted to leave the location without paying and assaulted an employee in the process. If you...
Gruesome details revealed in preliminary hearing for man, girlfriend accused of murdering roommate
Investigators say a 17-year-old girl stabbed her boyfriend's roommate to death in Fresno.
goldrushcam.com
Man Wanted on Felony Charges Arrested After Crashing His Motorcycle During High-Speed Pursuit in Merced
December 9, 2022 - Merced – Sergio Garcia (31) was apprehended at the conclusion of a high-speed vehicle pursuit. He was in possession of a loaded firearm and controlled substances. On Thursday, December 8th at 3:06 A.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to Travelodge Hotel at 1260 E. Yosemite...
Comments / 0