Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
“That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film.”
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
ComicBook
DC's Cancelled Projects Reportedly Ruffles Feathers Among Hollywood Creators
Just when you thought Warner Bros. Discovery would be out of the spotlight for the plethora of DC Comics news there's always another hammer waiting to be dropped. Last night, it was revealed that DC Studios would not be moving forward with their plans for Wonder Woman 3 and that Patty Jenkins has officially exited the sequel. Another part of the report revealed Henry Cavill shot a cameo for The Flash movie, but that may be scrapped in favor of James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. A new report from Deadline also reveals that all of the reportedly canceled projects have pissed off some of the people behind the scenes of said projects.
ComicBook
Kate Winslet Gives Surprising Update About New Season of HBO Hit
Last year, Kate Winslet starred in Mare of Easttown on HBO, which was nominated for 16 Emmys and took home four, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for Winslet. Despite being categorized as a limited series, many fans have wondered if the show would get a second season, which could potentially follow Winslet's Mare Sheehan solving a new murder case. Currently, Winslet is promoting her newest film, Avatar: The Way of the Water, and was asked about more Mare of Easttown when visiting with The Graham Norton Show (via Digital Spy).
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
ComicBook
Wicked Movie Adds Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang to Cast
The long-gestating movie adaptation of Wicked had found its latest cast members. On Friday, it was revealed that Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, who has also appeared in Bros and Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, has been cast in the upcoming film. Yang and Lockwood & Co's Bronwyn James will be portraying Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) at Shiz University. Also joining the cast are newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.
ComicBook
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
ComicBook
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Backlash From Comments About Female-Fronted Action Movies
Earlier this week, actor Jennifer Lawrence was discussing the initial hesitation from studios to develop The Hunger Games films, with executives claiming that audiences weren't interested in seeing female-fronted action films, with her specific phrasing of such remarks igniting a backlash on social media. Her comments were received so poorly that she felt she needed to speak out about the interview, noting that, while in conversation with Viola Davis, she misspoke and made a "blunder" as she was nervous talking to such an iconic performer. She also noted that, while she has previously made flubs that made the rounds in media, those previous remarks were more egregious and obvious miscommunications.
ComicBook
Gary Friedkin, Star Wars and Happy Days Actor, Dead at 70
Gary Friedkin, an actor known for his work in projects like Happy Days, Star Wars, Blade Runner, and Young Doctors in Love, has passed away at the age of 70. The news of his passing was announced by his family in an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle, which revealed that he passed away on Friday, December 2nd at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio. He reportedly died due to complications from COVID-19.
ComicBook
Wicked Movie Adds Michelle Yeoh
The casting announcements for Wicked keep coming, and the highly-anticipated musical movie is shaping up to be pretty epic. Last year, it was officially announced that the long-awaited film was finally coming from In the Heights director Jon M. Chu with Ariana Grande playing Glinda and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba. It's also been reported that Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is playing Fiyero, Jurassic Park alum Jeff Goldblum is in final talks to play the Wizard, and Broadway veteran Ethan Slater is taking on the role of Boq. After the news of Slater's casting was announced yesterday, many Broadway fans were eager to find out who would be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Today, the casting has been revealed, and it's definitely a pleasant surprise.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Michelle Pfeiffer Teases Janet's Connection to Kang the Conqueror
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film released in 2023, and fans of the franchise are eager to see Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) go up against Kang (Jonathan Majors). The threequel will also see the return of Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Franchise newcomers include Bill Murray, who has hinted that he's playing a villain, and Kathryn Newton, who will be stepping in as the new Cassie Lang. This week, fans were also treated to the first look at M.O.D.O.K in the film who many fans suspect will be played by Corey Stoll from the first Ant-Man. As for the returning stars, Pfeiffer recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and teased Janet's history with Kang.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
ComicBook
Law & Order's Kelli Giddish Posts Farewell to Fans Alongside Final SVU Episode
News broke earlier this year that this season of Law & Order: SVU would be Kelli Giddish's last and that her character Amanda Rollins would be exiting the show. More details came out that it wasn't her choice but one made by the powers that be above the showrunner, and now the time has finally come for Kelli's final episode in the fall finale. Ahead of the episode, Giddish took to Instagram to share a farewell to all the fans that supported Rollins on the show over the years, and she also shared a number of photos with her friends and cast-mates all along that journey.
ComicBook
X-Men Star James McAvoy Accidentally Shaved His Head to Play Professor X
James McAvoy revealed that he accidentally shaved his head before X-Men: Days of Future Past. In an interview with GQ, the actor went through his entire career. There was a lengthy stop with the mutants and he revealed that he might have jumped the gun on Professor X's hair. Everyone expects Charles Xavier to be bald at some point. But, before seeing the script, McAvoy took the clippers to his doo. When he discovered the time travel elements, the star asked for the shaggy 70s look for the X-Men's leader to symbolize how far the character's journey had come. Patrick Stewart being present only heightened that contrast. You can check out all his comments down below!
ComicBook
Finn Wolfhard Has Read Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Script (Exclusive)
Finn Wolfhard is best known for playing Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things and he's currently featured in Guillermo del Toro's new Pinocchio film, which is now streaming on Netflix. Wolfhard is also known for appearing in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the new film that was helmed by Jason Reitman last year. Of course, Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman, directed the original film back in 1984. This week, it was announced that another Ghostbusters film was in the works with the same cast as Afterlife, but Gil Kenan (Poltergeist (2015), Monster House) would be taking over as director. Kenan and Reitman co-wrote the Afterlife script and are doing the same with the latest follow-up. This week, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had the chance to chat with Wolfhard about Pinocchio, and he asked the young star if he's read the new Ghostbusters script.
ComicBook
James Gunn Rules Out One Batman Villain for the DCU
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios have been in the hot seat this week after it was revealed that newly appointed co-CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran might do a hard reboot and recast a lot of major characters. In a new report it was revealed that Wonder Woman 3 would be scrapped due to it not fitting in with plans going forward and Patty Jenkins exited the directors chair. It was also revealed that Michael Keaton was supposed to lead a solo Batman movie that would be based on Batman Beyond, but that was canceled after the new co-CEO's came aboard. Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that while parts of the report were true, some of it is actually false or has yet to be determined if true or not. Now, it seems that The Suicide Squad director is using Twitter to reveal that we might not see this one Batman villain in his DC Universe plans.
ComicBook
Alexandra Daddario Praises Disney+'s Percy Jackson Reboot (Exclusive)
Rick Riordan's world of Greek mythology has a new lease on life. Roughly one year after acquiring 20th Century Fox, Disney announced that it would be adapting Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Disney+, giving the franchise a fresh start following the critically-panned film adaptations from the 2010s. After two years of pre-production development, Percy Jackson commenced filming this past June, uniting a new core trio of Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Leah Jeffries (Beast), and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper by the Dozen). As emphasized by Riordan, these actors will be bringing fresh takes to the roles of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, as the upcoming series has no ties to the previous movies.
