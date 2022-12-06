Cubs' Jed Hoyer: 'We Have A Lot Of Offers Out There'

The Cubs are in on multiple star free agents, resulting in plenty of excitement coming from MLB Winter Meetings.

The MLB hot stove is smoking hot right now. Monday started with a bang when Justin Verlander signed with the New York Mets. A boom followed when the Philadelphia Phillies struck a massive 11-year deal with star shortstop Trea Turner. As for the Chicago Cubs, that's one less shortstop available to sign. However, there are still three incredible options remaining: Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson.

Multiple reports surfaced Monday, and the rumor mill surrounding the Cubs won't slow down. Apparently, Chicago is in hot pursuit of Xander Bogaerts , and that's extended to some campaigning from some former Red-Sox-turned-Cubs .

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported that the Cubs met with Bogaerts about 10 days ago. Manager David Ross, first base coach Mike Napoli, and former Chicago pitcher Jon Lester have lobbied for the idea of playing for the Cubs to Bogaerts.

Cubs Off to Busy Start at MLB Winter Meetings

What about Carlos Correa, the consensus top remaining available shortstop? As Jon Morosi of MLB Network pointed out , Levine reported the Chicago Cubs met with Correa today. That could be nothing, or it could be something. I tend to think it's a huge deal, given Jed Hoyer's comments on Marquee Sports Network .

"We have a lot of offers out there, and we'll continue to make offers," Hoyer said. "Whether things come to fruition or not, you never know. It won't be through lack of putting offers out there and trying. Getting deals done is complicated, obviously, but we'll certainly try."

However you choose to interpret his comments is up to you. The confirmed meetings with players are telling us that's most likely true, that the Cubs are putting their best foot forward to get deals done. Still, some of the fan base is skeptical in the sense of "Okay, show us, don't tell us."

It's better they are having these discussions and putting offers out there than not. Also, reading between the lines a bit, Hoyer needs to be careful not to sound desperate. He needs the North Side to sound like the desired landing spot that it is.

The Cubs might not have all the horses in place to compete for a World Series in 2023, even if they land a star player, but they are putting the pieces together. Hoyer also needs to proceed with caution to keep fans from being irate if any deals fall through. At this point, I feel that will happen no matter what he says if they don't sign a big name this offseason.

At any rate, the Chicago Cubs are stirring. We'll see how this plays out.