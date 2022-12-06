Read full article on original website
Help adopt a family through Salvation Army of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army of Omaha says it has an urgent need for people in the metro to adopt a family this Christmas. The Salvation Army’s Adopt A Family program matches people in need with donors to provide gifts and a holiday meal to ensure no family goes without a Christmas.
Omaha zoo employee stung by stingray
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An employee at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was injured by a freshwater stingray on Friday. “The stingray barb went through the staff member’s protective rubber boots,” injuring the employee’s ankle, the zoo’s news release states. “...A sting by a freshwater stingray is painful and warrants precautions regarding infection or allergic reactions but is not considered life-threatening.”
Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000. Checking on progress where Council Bluffs mall once stood. Updated: 14 hours ago. Menards...
Saved by plasma after bad crash, Omaha woman now urges community to donate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elyse Kenny was 17 years old in 2008, when she crashed her car into a tree. She says she is alive today because of plasma. The impact of the crash shattered her femurs, knees, and ankles. “I did not walk unassisted for about a year,” Kenny...
Omaha family recovering from tragic house fire now ask community for help
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a traumatic Tuesday night for a family of six. They were transported to a hospital after escaping a house fire. Fire crews arrived at the scene after 9:15 p.m. and found the house near 28th Avenue and Vane Street fully involved in a fire.
Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home. Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
Woman hurt in Omaha fire
6 News learned Wednesday afternoon that Scott was already en route to Houston from the central jail Belize City, where he spent less than 24 hours. Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
Four teens facing homicide charges in Omaha after deadly assault on Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four teens ages 13-16 were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on Friday following an Omaha Police investigation into the death of a man who died 12 days after he was found suffering from a head wound. Friday, Omaha Police said they had arrested four...
Omaha bank branch robbed; police looking for tips
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for information about a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Omaha. At 9:11 a.m., two armed Black men robbed the Bank of the West branch at 168th and Harrison streets and fled “in an unknown direction,” according to an OPS release.
Bellevue abortion ban petition nearly halfway to signature goal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite recent threats, a group in Bellevue is not backing down as they continue efforts to ban abortion within the city. In August, several Bellevue residents filed a petition seeking to make the city a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn,’ a growing pro-life initiative led by a Texas man, who travels the country helping residents craft the petition requests and ordinances.
Dogs rescued by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office put up for adoption
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society announced on Friday that several dogs, who were rescued by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, are being prepared for their adoption program. On Thursday, a judge ordered the forfeiture of dogs sized from a Malcolm resident in mid-November. Those dogs were released...
BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers
Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Icy conditions for some Thursday night... the chill lingers through Friday. Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated. Updated: 10 hours ago. Thanks to all who donated during last...
Bennington High School student arrested, gun confiscated
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Bennington High School student had been booked into the juvenile center to face charges of terroristic threats. DCSO’s news release stated that that they were notified via the Safe2Help tip line the “student had brought a...
Local author shares ‘Bold and Remarkable History’ of Omaha women
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susette “Bright Eyes” La Flesche, in her place alongside Standing Bear at trial. Suffragist Rheta Childe Dorr leading a group of fellow suffragists to a White House confrontation with U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. Rachel Gallagher using her influence to assure Omaha will forever be...
Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to pushback on gender-identity policies announced over the summer, the Archdiocese of Omaha released a revised policy on Friday “rooted in the Catholic understanding of gender.”. The initial policy changes announced in August — and set to go into effect Jan. 1 —...
10/11 investigates changes NDCS has made to reduce the number of inmates walking away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Almost 30 times so far this year the Nebraska Department of Corrections has alerted the community that they’re looking for a missing inmate. It’s an issue the state’s corrections watchdog highlighted in a report earlier this year. Those inmates walk away from either...
Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first two of eight suspects appeared in Douglas County Court this week to face accusations of convincing an elderly inmate to write thousands of dollars in checks. The intricate case began to unravel in January after staff at Community Corrections Center-Omaha heard from some inmates...
Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating several rock vandalisms that occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. According to LPD, a total of 16 vandalisms occurred, all in the northeast part of Lincoln with the exception of one. In that case, on Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address...
