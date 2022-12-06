OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home. Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO