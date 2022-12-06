ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

WOWT

Help adopt a family through Salvation Army of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army of Omaha says it has an urgent need for people in the metro to adopt a family this Christmas. The Salvation Army’s Adopt A Family program matches people in need with donors to provide gifts and a holiday meal to ensure no family goes without a Christmas.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha zoo employee stung by stingray

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An employee at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was injured by a freshwater stingray on Friday. “The stingray barb went through the staff member’s protective rubber boots,” injuring the employee’s ankle, the zoo’s news release states. “...A sting by a freshwater stingray is painful and warrants precautions regarding infection or allergic reactions but is not considered life-threatening.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's tip line at 402-444-6000.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill. And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way. Keeping...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Tuesday morning leaving his home. Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested

Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman hurt in Omaha fire

Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha bank branch robbed; police looking for tips

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for information about a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Omaha. At 9:11 a.m., two armed Black men robbed the Bank of the West branch at 168th and Harrison streets and fled “in an unknown direction,” according to an OPS release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue abortion ban petition nearly halfway to signature goal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite recent threats, a group in Bellevue is not backing down as they continue efforts to ban abortion within the city. In August, several Bellevue residents filed a petition seeking to make the city a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn,’ a growing pro-life initiative led by a Texas man, who travels the country helping residents craft the petition requests and ordinances.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers


OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bennington High School student arrested, gun confiscated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Bennington High School student had been booked into the juvenile center to face charges of terroristic threats. DCSO’s news release stated that that they were notified via the Safe2Help tip line the “student had brought a...
BENNINGTON, NE
WOWT

Local author shares ‘Bold and Remarkable History’ of Omaha women

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susette “Bright Eyes” La Flesche, in her place alongside Standing Bear at trial. Suffragist Rheta Childe Dorr leading a group of fellow suffragists to a White House confrontation with U.S. President Woodrow Wilson. Rachel Gallagher using her influence to assure Omaha will forever be...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to pushback on gender-identity policies announced over the summer, the Archdiocese of Omaha released a revised policy on Friday “rooted in the Catholic understanding of gender.”. The initial policy changes announced in August — and set to go into effect Jan. 1 —...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first two of eight suspects appeared in Douglas County Court this week to face accusations of convincing an elderly inmate to write thousands of dollars in checks. The intricate case began to unravel in January after staff at Community Corrections Center-Omaha heard from some inmates...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating several rock vandalisms that occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5. According to LPD, a total of 16 vandalisms occurred, all in the northeast part of Lincoln with the exception of one. In that case, on Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address...
LINCOLN, NE

